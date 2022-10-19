The full COVID-19 report for Oct.11-17 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Clark County and across the state, weekly data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services shows.

The increase has been anticipated in reports leading into the fall and winter months, and although cases are rising, they are still low. COVID-19 hospitalizations also remain low, although 9% of all hospital emergency room visits are for COVID-19 symptoms, according to the most recent report by the Nevada Hospital Association.

The 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) is at 112 cases per day in Clark County, a 20.4% increase over last week. Statewide, the average is at 151 cases per day, a 17.0% increase.

Hospitals count 126 patients with COVID-19 statewide, a decrease of 12 from last week. In Clark County, the patient declined by 12, now standing at 99 patients.

Nevada reported 13 COVID-19 deaths, with 10 from Clark County. A total of 9,012 people have died of COVID-19 in Clark County, and 11,544 statewide.

Wastewater surveillance reports have not been updated since last week, when all the active monitoring sites in the Las Vegas valley showed increases. Wastewater surveillance shows the presence of the virus, and levels usually increase before sickness actually occurs in the community.

Variations in week-to-week counts can exaggerate the seriousness of the problem when case numbers have dropped to their lowest points since early in the pandemic, but the numbers are a reminder that the virus is still present in the community. If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

The Southern Nevada Health District’s report on COVID-19 variants shows the number of strains active in the valley has expanded over recent weeks. While only three variants were detected in last week’s report, seven strains are listed this week. Omicron continues to dominate in cases sequenced by SNHD, and the (BA.5) variant accounts for 77% of the cases sequenced.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 112 — up from 93 the previous week.

Total cases: 596,743*

Deaths: 10 since last week (total: 9,012)

Hospitalizations: 99 (down 12 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 580,156 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 151 — up from 129 the previous week.

Total cases: 785,253

Deaths: 13 since last week (total: 11,544)

Hospitalizations: 126 (down 12 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

