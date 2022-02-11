NEW: COVID-19 cases over 500 in Clark County as hospitalizations continue to drop

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Feb. 10.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 559 new cases were reported in Clark County and 919 across Nevada, according to data released today. The county’s cases were up by 70 over yesterday’s report, but still only about half the total reported on Feb. 1.

The number of patients hospitalized in Clark County dropped to levels last seen in December. The numbers have been steadily declining — good news for hospitals, which have been dealing with “crisis” staffing levels through January.

And the test positivity rate declined again, falling from 22.8% to 22.0% in Clark County. Statewide, the rate dropped from 24.7% to 23.8%.

Nevada reported 25 deaths — 193 for the week. Clark County reported 17 deaths — 152 for the week.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Clark County fell to 859, a drop of 50 patients in a single day. Statewide, the total fell by 57 to a total of 1,044 patients. That’s nearly 950 fewer patients than hospitals were reporting just two and a half weeks ago.

Before Gov. Steve Sisolak ended Nevada’s mask mandate on Thursday, CDC requirements were a test positivity rate of 8% or below, and a daily case rate below 50 cases (a 7-day average per 100,000 population). Currently, Clark County is at 22.0% test positivity, with a daily case rate of 153.

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

The county’s test positivity rate has now fallen every day since Jan. 21, when it hit its peak at 38.2%. Before that, it had skyrocketed for 29 days from 8.0% on Dec. 22.

The lower infection rate doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still circulating. The omicron variant is highly contagious, and vaccines have proven to reduce the chance of severe illness. Health officials emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors in public places.

A total of 152,969 tests were reported in the county — more than 15 times the tests reported the previous day. There was no explanation of the high number, and it didn’t seem to have an effect on other numbers reported Friday. The state reported 12,561 tests across Nevada. People can now begin ordering four COVID-19 home tests from the post office for free delivery (https://www.covidtests.gov/). At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 100% of the recent cases across the state. About 4.5% of all tests are analyzed to determine which strain of COVID-19 is present, according to the lab’s website.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 559 (total: 483,830)

Deaths: 17 (total: 7,195)

Test positivity rate: 22.0% (down from 22.8% the previous day)

Testing: 5,192,157 (+152,969 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 859 (down 50 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 919 (total: 638,528)

Deaths: 24 (total: 9,335)

Test positivity rate: 23.8% (down from 24.7% the previous day)

Testing: 6,667,078 (+15,125 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 1,044 (down 57 from the previous day)

As of Feb. 3, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 356 breakthrough deaths (+49), 1,019 breakthrough hospitalizations (+62) and 64,234 breakthrough cases (+4,564). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Jan. 27.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 39% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County is at 22.0%, which keeps the county on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk.

In today’s report, 16 of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (2,461 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (22.0%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (425 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,249,585 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Feb. 10.

As of yesterday, 56.18% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 67.10% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.57% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was down (-57) since yesterday. The number of patients dropped by 50 in Clark County.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,044 confirmed/suspected cases statewide. Hospitals reported 208 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 117 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

The Nevada Hospital Association’s weekly update continues to list Clark County and rural counties under “crisis” status for staffing. The plunging numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was expected to bring an adjustment, but NHA notes, “COVID-19 hospitalization continues to fall but remains higher than the previous delta wave. Staffing remains a critical issue throughout the Nevada healthcare sector.”

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 463,235 recovered cases; that’s 95.7% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, 2021, and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021. But Sisolak ended the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though the CDC had not changed guidance. Requirements remain in place according to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance. Masks are still required on public transportation and at health care facilities.

On Aug. 16, 2021, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, 2021, and the Southern Nevada Health District began vaccinations on Nov. 10.

