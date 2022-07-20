The full COVID-19 report for July 12-18 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New COVID-19 cases are at about the same level as last week, according to data released Wednesday. Hospitalizations are falling dramatically in Clark County.

Health officials are keeping their eye on increases in COVID-19 DNA levels in wastewater in the region. Two Henderson monitoring sites, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas have all seen recent increases. Traces of DNA in sewers are often an indicator that more cases could be on the way — people shed DNA from the virus before they ever feel sickness coming on.

Information released Wednesday by the Nevada Hospital Association shows that the number of COVID-19 patients is decreasing in Clark County, Washoe County and Carson City. The remainder of the state is at “flat” or “none.”

State hospitalization data shows that 48 fewer COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Clark County compared to last week, and 61 fewer statewide.

The omicron (BA.5) variant remains the dominant strain in the state, with just over 50% of Clark County’s cases and 52% of the cases statewide. These are estimates based on relatively small samples. Data from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory in Reno shows that an additional 16% of cases are from (BA.5) subvariants: (BA.5.2.1) and (BA.5.5).

Averages used by the state to monitor the level of infections dropped, falling slightly in the county and statewide. Clark County’s 14-day moving average of new cases (per 100,000 population) was at 626, down from 627. The state number dropped from 840 to 835.

Nevada reported 48 deaths, with 41 in Clark County.

Wastewater surveillance showed increases in the amount of COVID-19 DNA in samples taken in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and two Henderson monitoring sites. The dashboard is currently showing some older reports for Pahrump, Searchlight, Moapa Valley and Boulder City, where increases were reported several weeks ago.

The viral counts shown on the dashboard are not the same as individual cases — the counts are just indicators that the virus is present in the community, and often the increases come before anyone in the community gets sick.

A report on the variants present in Southern Nevada shows omicron (BA.5) has more than doubled in just the past week, and is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the county, accounting for 42.7% of the cases that have been sequenced.

Statewide, the BA.5 variant is being found in 55% of the cases analyzed, and it is now broken into three separate strains: BA.5, BA.5.2 and BA.5.5. Together, they make up about 71% of cases sequenced by the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (NSPHL) in Reno.

The BA.4 strain has dropped to half the level found last week.

A look at vaccinations shows that 55.12% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 64.54% of the population has initiated vaccination. The statistics have been adjusted to expand the eligible population numbers now that children as young as 6 months are eligible for vaccination. SNHD began offering vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old in June.

The FDA has cleared Novavax’s vaccine as the fourth COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 626 — down from 627 last week

Total cases: 553,887*

Deaths: 41 since last week (total: 8,730)

Hospitalizations: 365 (down 48 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 563,211 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 835 — down from 840 last week

Total cases: 733,738

Deaths: 48 (total: 11,189)

Hospitalizations: 452 (down 61 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, July 12, through Monday, July 18.

See last week’s report here.