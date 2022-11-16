The full COVID-19 report for Nov. 8-14 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases leveled off in Clark County over the past week after significant increases the first week of November, but hospitalizations involving flu cases are on the rise.

On the heels of a 42% jump last week, cases increased by 5.6% in Clark County. Statewide, cases were up 11%. The increases in the 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) show that last week’s big increases weren’t an isolated spike.

Case numbers reported Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services show 1,406 new cases in Clark County and 1,843 new cases statewide.

“The hospitalization rates for influenza have increased from 30 patients last week to 40 patients this week. ICU admissions remained stable, increasing only one point week over week,” according to a weekly report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA). Hospitals are able to handle the extra pressure posed by the flu cases, NHA said.

Pediatric cases related to respiratory viruses including Rhinoviruses/Enteroviruses, RSV, COVID‐19 and influenza have strained hospitals that have dedicated pediatric wards, NHA said. Pediatric beds are at 110% capacity statewide, and pediatric ICU units are full.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly after big increases last week. Clark County had 202 COVID-19 patients, and the state total was 254.

The state reported 20 COVID-19 deaths, with 18 from Clark County. Nevada’s total number of deaths from the pandemic now stands at 11,600, with 9,058 from Clark County.

An increase in COVID-19 cases was expected during the fall and winter months, but last week broke that trend after four straight weeks of moderate increases in cases. This week’s numbers seem to show that last week might have been an anomaly, and the virus is continuing to spread.

The county has stopped providing updates on COVID-19 variants found in DNA sequencing. 8 News Now will continue to monitor the Southern Nevada Health District website for new information about new strains of the virus.

Updates have also stopped on the empower.unlv.edu page devoted to reporting on wastewater surveillance. We will continue to monitor for updates in the future.

Variations in week-to-week counts can exaggerate the seriousness of the problem when case numbers have dropped to their lowest points since early in the pandemic, but the numbers are a reminder that the virus is still present in the community. If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 177 — up from 167 the previous week.

Total cases: 601,349*

Deaths: 18 since last week (total: 9,058)

Hospitalizations: 202 (down 7 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 584,402 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 231 — up from 208 the previous week.

Total cases: 792,599

Deaths: 10 since last week (total: 11,600)

Hospitalizations: 254 (down 2 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

