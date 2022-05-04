The full COVID-19 report for April 26-May 2 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise over the past week in Clark County, according to data released today. In Nye County, a spike in COVID-19 measurements appeared in wastewater monitoring reports from Pahrump.

Cases were up about 23% in Clark County from April 26 to May 2, with 1,755 cases compared to 1,419 the previous week. Those numbers come from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) continues to report case numbers that are higher than the state’s numbers. SNHD counts 3,174 cases over a week’s time.

In Clark County, the DHHS 14-day moving average has grown from 145 new cases per day to 195 cases — a 34% increase.

Statewide, the 14-day moving average has increased to 239, up from 174.

Hospitalizations are on the rise in the county and statewide. Clark County reports 103 people in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday, with 130 patients statewide.

Clark County reports 24 deaths. Statewide, 28 deaths were reported over the past week.

Wastewater surveillance shows increasing concentrations of COVID-19 DNA at several monitoring sites in the valley, and one big increase at a Pahrump monitoring site.

Small increases at a Clark County site and two Henderson sites show the virus is present in wastewater, but larger numbers came back from the City of Las Vegas monitoring site near Valley View Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard (about three times higher), and the Henderson monitoring site near Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road (more than six times higher). The Henderson site is currently reporting the highest level in the valley with a viral count of 3,162.

In Pahrump, the number is far higher — a viral count of 891,826. The monitoring site is near Mesquite Avenue in the northwest part of Pahrump.

Detection of COVID-19 genetic material helps officials detect outbreaks before people even realize they are sick.

A look at vaccinations shows that 57.24% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 68.07% of the population has initiated vaccination. Approval for a second booster dose has been approved for people 50 and older, and people age 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 195 — up from 145 last week

Total cases: 501,393*

Deaths: 24 since last week (total: 8,445)

Hospitalizations: 103 (+23 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 512,711 cases as of this week. Those cases count reinfections, which are not included in the DHHS numbers.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 239 — up from 174 last week

Total cases: 665,094

Deaths: 28 (total: 10,780)

Hospitalizations: 130 (+32 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, April 26, through Monday, May 7.

