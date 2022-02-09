NEW: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue decline in Clark County

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Feb. 8.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of hospital patients dropped below 1,000 in Clark County for the first time since Jan. 3, according to data released today.

New cases in Clark County fell to 715, with Nevada reporting 1,280 cases. And the COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to retreat, falling to 23.9% in the county and 25.9% statewide. The updates provided further evidence that the omicron variant is declining quickly.

The county reported 31 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state total to 34. Nevada’s total for COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic is now at 9,270.

And while the news on hospitalizations is encouraging — 965 patients in Clark County, a drop of 54 patients in a single day — hospitals in the county are still under “crisis” status for staffing, according to the Nevada Hospital Association. Hospitals have been scrambling to meet demand since the omicron wave began in early January.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to speak Thursday to give an update on COVID-19. Many other states have made moves to relax statewide mask mandates.

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

The county’s test positivity rate has now fallen every day since Jan. 21, when it hit its peak at 38.2%. Before that, it had skyrocketed for 29 days from 8.0% on Dec. 22.

The lower infection rate doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still circulating. The omicron variant is highly contagious, and vaccines have proven to reduce the chance of severe illness. Health officials emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors in public places.

A total of 8,585 tests were reported in the county, and 11,674 across Nevada. People can now begin ordering four COVID-19 home tests from the post office for free delivery (https://www.covidtests.gov/). At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 100% of the recent cases across the state. About 4.5% of all tests are analyzed to determine which strain of COVID-19 is present, according to the lab’s website.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 715 (total: 482,782)

Deaths: 31 (total: 7,145)

Test positivity rate: 23.9% (down from 25.3% the previous day)

Testing: 5,029,396 (+8,585 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 965 (down 54 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 1,280 (total: 636,718)

Deaths: 34 (total: 9,270)

Test positivity rate: 25.9% (down from 27.1% the previous day)

Testing: 6,639,392 (+11,674 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 1,182 (down 58 from the previous day)

As of Feb. 3, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 356 breakthrough deaths (+49), 1,019 breakthrough hospitalizations (+62) and 64,234 breakthrough cases (+4,564). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Jan. 27.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 39% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County is at 23.9%, which keeps the county on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. The rate must be below the CDC’s 5% standard and a separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 185.2 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, 16 of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (2,828 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (23.9%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (471 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,241,354 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Feb. 8.

As of yesterday, 56.12% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 67.03% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.51% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was down (-58) since yesterday. The number of patients dropped by 54 in Clark County.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,182 confirmed/suspected cases statewide. Hospitals reported 241 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 129 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

The Nevada Hospital Association’s weekly update continues to list Clark County and rural counties under “crisis” status for staffing. The plunging numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was expected to bring an adjustment, but NHA notes, “COVID-19 hospitalization continues to fall but remains higher than the previous delta wave. Staffing remains a critical issue throughout the Nevada healthcare sector.”

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 459,906 recovered cases; that’s 95.3% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

