NEW: COVID-19 cases hit 942; Nevada’s test positivity now at 12.7%

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, July 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports 942 new COVID-19 cases as the state’s test positivity rate increases to 12.7% in data released today. Clark County’s test positivity rate held steady at 14% on the day the county’s new mask mandate takes effect.

A day after logging 28 deaths statewide, Nevada reports eight deaths, with seven of those coming from Clark County.

Hospitalizations dropped by 23, and are now at 971 statewide.

Clark County continues to fuel the higher numbers, reporting 827 of the state’s 942 cases — nearly 88% of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases. But two additional counties were flagged by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services for elevated risk of transmission. Nine of the state’s 17 counties are now flagged.

Clark County commissioners put a new mask requirement in place on Tuesday. Beginning Thursday, July 22, employees are required to wear masks if they are working indoors in spaces where they are exposed to the public. Last week, the Southern Nevada Health District recommended that everyone — vaccinated or not — should wear a mask in crowded indoor public settings.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 942 in the past day, most from Clark County (827). The state’s total cases are now at 348,040. Clark County has a total of 272,979. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 12.7%, up from 12.6% in the past day. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 14%, unchanged from the previous day.

Nevada reported eight COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, seven from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 4,597 of the state’s 5,797 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is four deaths per day.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,656,031 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 7,536 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, and Nye counties.

Clark County’s case rate (644 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (14%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (203 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,629,984 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of July 21. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,095,421 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, more than 46% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 55% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that more than 48% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN in the past day, decreasing by 23 patients.

The current number of hospitalizations is 971 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 203 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 100 were on ventilators.

“As of 20 July, Nevada is approximately 30 days into the current wave formation. The current total (n=994) is near the peak level of Nevada’s second wave (n=1,147) and approximately half of the largest wave (third), which peaked (n=2,025) in December 2020. For a historical reference, the second wave peaked after about 44 days of sustained increased hospitalizations, and the third wave peaked following approximately 66 consecutive days of hospitalization increases.,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

“The increases in Nevada’s COVID-19 case count are entirely driven by activity in the southern part of the state. Northern and rural areas are seeing very modest increases or remaining stable,” NHA said.

In its weekly wrap-up, NHA notes that hospitals are able to handle the current caseload.

“Southern hospitals are appreciating high, all-cause occupancy rates simultaneously with this fourth wave of COVID-19 patients. However, hospitals are not reporting shortages of supplies, medications, or vaccines. Staffing challenges and an ability to transfer outpatients to skilled nursing facilities reportedly add complexity levels to the high occupancy rates.”

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 256,201 recovered cases; that’s 93.9% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Beginning July 22, employees working indoors in spaces where they are exposed to the public will be required to wear masks.

Otherwise, fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

