NEW: COVID-19 cases go back over 1,000; hospital staffing still on ‘alert’ status

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, Sept. 22

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases climbed back over 1,000 along with 35 deaths in data released today.

Statewide, 1,053 cases were reported, with 559 in Clark County. Nevada’s total had dipped to 824 yesterday, the first time in weeks it had been below 1,000.

Nevada reported 35 deaths, with 30 from Clark County. Deaths are often reported weeks after the person’s actual date of death.

Hospitalizations statewide dropped again to 961, but the Nevada Hospital Association continued to place staffing on “alert” status statewide. NHA’s weekly report indicates that hospitals in Northern Nevada are under pressure.

Test positivity rates were unchanged, coming in at 11.1% statewide and 8.6% in Clark County.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

There are 139.9 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,053 in the past day, 559 in Clark County — 53% of the state total. The state’s total cases are now at 415,424. Clark County has a total of 316,956. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 11.1%, unchanged from yesterday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate has fallen to 8.6%, unchanged from yesterday.

Of the 35 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 30 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,545 of the state’s 6,983 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 14 deaths per day.

As of Sept. 16, the health district reports there are 137 breakthrough deaths, 425 breakthrough hospitalizations and 9,080 breakthrough cases.

As of yesterday, a total of 4,301,440 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 11,784 since over the weekend.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, Storey, and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (649 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (8.6%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (326 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,055,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Sept. 22.

As of today, more than 54% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 64% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 54% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-25) since yesterday.

The current number of hospitalizations is 961 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 224 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 140 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

In the Nevada Hospitalization’s most recent report, a staffing alert remains statewide, placing limits on patient transfers and the ability to admit patients.

Most other concerns in the report are focused on medical facilities in Northern Nevada.

NHA notes continued pressure on hospitals in Northern Nevada, along with warnings in three categories: percentage of patients with COVID, hospital occupancy rates and ICU occupancy rates.

“During the past few months, staffed beds within Washoe County have contracted from 1,782 total beds (8/8/2021) to 1,320 staffed beds (9/21),” according to the report. “Staffed intensive care beds in Washoe County have been reduced from 233 (8/8) to 166 (9/21). Rural hospitals are also experiencing staffing shortfalls as larger facilities, and travel staffing agencies poach nurses. Similar issues are also being felt in the south.”

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 300,419 recovered cases; that’s 94.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

