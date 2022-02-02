NEW: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time since Christmas weekend in Clark County

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Feb. 1.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s new cases were under 1,000 for the first time since the Christmas holiday weekend, and the county’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has fallen to 30.4% in data released today.

The county’s test positivity rate has now fallen every day since Jan. 21, when it hit its peak at 38.2%. Before that, it had skyrocketed for 29 days from 8.0% on Dec. 22.

Statewide, new cases were at 1,700, with a test positivity rate of 31.2%.

Of the 38 deaths reported in Nevada, 28 occurred in Clark County.

Hospitalization numbers stayed on their downward trend, signaling better conditions for hospital staffs that have been under “crisis” status for several weeks. There are currently 1,317 patients hospitalized in Clark County with COVID-19, down by 28 since yesterday. Statewide, hospitalizations fell to 1,583, down by 44 since yesterday.

The lower infection rate doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still circulating. The omicron variant is highly contagious, and vaccines have proven to reduce the chance of severe illness. Health officials emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors in public places.

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

A total of 8,734 tests were reported in the county, and 13,827 across Nevada. People can now begin ordering four COVID-19 home tests from the post office for free delivery (https://www.covidtests.gov/). At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 100% of the recent cases across the state. About 4.5% of all tests are analyzed to determine which strain of COVID-19 is present, according to the lab’s website.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 971 (total: 477,561)

Deaths: 28 (total: 6,973)

Test positivity rate: 30.4% (down from 31.7% the previous day)

Testing: 4,972,219 (+8,734 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 1,317 (down 28 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 1,700 (total: 627,655)

Deaths: 38 (total: 9,050)

Test positivity rate: 31.2% (down from 32.0% the previous day)

Testing: 6,563,531 (+13,827 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 1,583 (down 34 from the previous day)

As of Jan. 27, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 307 breakthrough deaths (+25), 957 breakthrough hospitalizations (+38) and 59,670 breakthrough cases (+9,227). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Jan. 20.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 43% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County is at 30.4%, which keeps the county on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. The rate must be below 8% and a separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 428.5 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, 16 of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (4,078 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (30.4%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (580 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,205,150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Jan. 31.

As of yesterday, 55.84% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 66.71% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.23% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was down (-44) since yesterday. The number of patients dropped by 28 in Clark County.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,583 confirmed/suspected cases statewide. Hospitals reported 328 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 164 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 443,942 recovered cases; that’s 93.0% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

