The full COVID-19 report for Dec. 20-26 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases are on the decline and hospitalizations continue to drop in Clark County coming out of the Christmas holiday weekend.

The key indicators show that the virus isn’t causing severe illness in most people … but it’s still there.

And it’s still a concern worldwide as U.S. officials announced all travelers from China would be required to show a negative COVID-19 test before flying here. Beijing’s rapid easing of COVID-19 restrictions has led to a surge in cases.

Reports over the past several weeks have shown signs that COVID-19 is present in the Las Vegas valley’s wastewater. But spikes in levels of virus DNA have been nearly disappearing a week after they were detected, and surges in illnesses haven’t followed. That pattern is much different from early versions of COVID-19. Wastewater surveillance data has not been updated this week, but last week, it showed high levels at one Henderson monitoring site, Boulder City and Blue Diamond.

And yet, it’s important to remember that the virus affects some people much more than others. Underlying health conditions like hypertension and diabetes can make some people much more vulnerable to the virus.

And it’s still killing people.

In Clark County, 38 deaths involving patients with COVID-19 were reported. Statewide, 46 deaths were reported. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services data on COVID-19 deaths is often delayed by weeks, or even months, as reports are processed after a person dies.

Nevada’s total number of deaths from the pandemic now stands at 11,751, with 9,188 from Clark County.

The 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) in Clark County decreased to an average of 195 cases per day — a decrease of 21.3% over last week. Actual cases reported by DHHS dropped to 1,436, down from 1,775 last week in Clark County.

A year ago, that average in Clark County was at 1,563 as the omicron spike was beginning.

Statewide, the 14-day moving average decreased to 256 cases per day, down 20.3% from the previous week. The actual number of cases dropped from 2,318 to 1,883.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County dropped by 29, now standing at 248. Statewide, hospitalizations are at 304 as of Monday, down from 327 the previous week.

Detailed information on hospitalizations and some other statistics are unavailable this week due to holiday schedules.

Information posted last week by the Southern Nevada Health District shows that the dominant variant in Clark County’s cases over the past 30 days is COVID-19 BQ.1.1 (54.5% of cases), followed by COVID-19 BQ.1 (30.6% of cases).

If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 195 — down from 248 the previous week. (-21.3%)

Total cases: 612,626*

Deaths: 38 since last week (total: 9,188)

Hospitalizations: 248 (down 31 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 593,211 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 256 — down from 321 the previous week. (-20.2%)

Total cases: 807,844

Deaths: 46 since last week (total: 11,751)

Hospitalizations: 304 (down 23 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “medium” on Thursday, Dec. 1, after staying at “low” since Aug. 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

