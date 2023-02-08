The full COVID-19 report for Jan. 31-Feb.6 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations went up slightly over the past week, but are generally low in Clark County, reports from the state and county show.

The 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) shows cases increased by just 1% in Clark County compared to last week, and 1.6% statewide.

Respiratory viruses including COVID-19, flu and RSV have dropped statewide, according to the Nevada Hospital Association. Only 9% of emergency room visits over the past week were related to COVID-19 symptoms, NHA said in its weekly report.

Hospital occupancy rates dropped from 72% down to 69%, and intensive care units dropped from 75% full down to 70%.

Hospitalizations increased slightly according to data released by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, now at 133 in Clark County and 164 statewide. In September and October, hospitalizations in the county dipped below 100. Patient counts have been on a downward trend since rising above 300 in early December.

As the numbers flatten out, deaths continue to be reported each week. In Clark County, 17 deaths were added to the total, now at 9,292 for the pandemic. Statewide, the count grew by 27, now at 11,894.

DNA sequencing shows the dominant variant in the county is COVID-19 BQ.1.1, which accounts for 45.5% of the cases sequenced by the Southern Nevada Health District over the past 30 days. The “Kraken” variant (XBB.1.5) that made news in December and January is the second-most common variant, accounting for 30.8% of cases in the county.

(SNHD, as of Feb. 6)

The Kraken variant is unusually contagious, according to recent reports, but might be no more dangerous than variants that have already run their course. Vaccines that are already available should help.

The current batch of variants appear to be causing fewer serious illnesses, but patients with underlying conditions should remain cautious about exposure. It’s likely that the drop in COVID-19 cases has to do with fewer people being tested because symptoms aren’t severe. Results of at-home tests are not counted in figures from the county and the state.

Updated information on wastewater surveillance showed no significant increase in the presence of the virus around the Las Vegas valley. A monitor in Boulder City is the only site showing a slight increase.

Wastewater surveillance can give an early warning when the levels of DNA in sewer samples rise as people shed the virus before they even get sick.

If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 94 — up from 93 the previous week. (1%)

Total cases: 618,596*

Deaths: 17 since last week (total: 9,292)

Hospitalizations: 133 (up 5 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 598,264 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 128 — up from 123 the previous week. (1.6%)

Total cases: 816,502

Deaths: 27 since last week (total: 11,894)

Hospitalizations: 164, up 3 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level has been at “low” since Thursday, Jan. 5. The county had been at “medium” since Thursday, Dec. 1, after staying at “low” since Aug. 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

