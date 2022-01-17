NEW: COVID-19 cases drop below record levels of previous week for Clark County

Below is a partial COVID-19 report (county only) for Jan. 14-16.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases remain high — a 3-day total of 12,701 — but have dropped below the record levels posted from Jan. 8-13.

Weekend data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will not be available until Tuesday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, but information from the Southern Nevada Health District shows the county’s cases for each day:

Friday, Jan. 14 — 4,603

Saturday, Jan. 15 — 4,594

Sunday, Jan. 16 — 3,504

The case counts for Friday and Saturday are in the Top 10 for Clark County since the start of the pandemic. Friday had the sixth-highest total, and Saturday had the seventh-highest total.

The county reported 21 deaths for Friday, but no deaths on Saturday or Sunday. Deaths are often reported days — or even weeks — after they actually occur.

Clark County set a record with 6,110 new cases, announced on Saturday, Jan. 8. Since then, the numbers have gone down, but nine of the 10 highest totals were recorded this month.

Reports from the state that will be updated on Tuesday will show how the test positivity rate has changed over the holiday weekend. That data is unavailable today, along with information on hospitalizations.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday more than half a million at-home COVID test kits will be delivered to the state by the end of January. Sisolak said several times during a Thursday news conference that there would be no additional shutdowns moving forward in Nevada, but that current mask mandates would stay in place for the time being.

At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

The current surge in cases during the spread of the omicron variant has led to a five-day “Stop the Spread” pause for Clark County schools. Students were off on Friday, and no classes will be held Tuesday, creating a five-day break around the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) reports in its weekly update that hospitals in Southern Nevada and rural counties are at “crisis” staffing levels.

“Clark County continues to experience significant increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and simultaneous employee sick callouts,” according to NHA. “Both the north and south areas of the state are appreciating increases in ICU patient counts. The staffing situation remains in crisis for the second week. There is no indication that hospitalizations have peaked, and increases in COVID-19 hospital demand are anticipated for the next several weeks.”

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 375,824 recovered cases; that’s 87% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

