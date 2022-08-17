The full COVID-19 report for Aug. 9-15 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases continue to decline fast in Clark County, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID is at its lowest since mid-May.

The numbers continue falling fast, following a trend in recent weeks as the county’s COVID-19 community level has moved from “high” to “low.”

The 14-day moving average of new cases (per 100,000 population) dropped by 25.1% over the past week, with case counts reported by the county at their lowest level since April. The daily average for the county is at 244 cases, down from 326 cases a day reported last week. Statewide, the average fell by 23.7%, now at 330 cases a day — down from 433 last week.

Hospitalizations are following the same trend, declining rapidly over the past six weeks to levels last seen in May. There are now only 178 COVID-19 patients in Southern Nevada hospitals — down by 48 since last week — and only 235 patients statewide. Nevada has only 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care and only 10 on ventilators. Only Washoe County reports an increase in hospitalizations over the past week.

The county reported 50 deaths, while Nevada’s total was at 56. So far during the pandemic, 11,353 deaths have been reported in the state. Deaths are often reported weeks — or even months — after they occur.

Recent wastewater surveillance showed increases in the amount of COVID-19 DNA in samples taken in unincorporated Clark County and one Henderson monitoring site. Recent increases in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas have stopped. Very high counts at one monitoring site in Pahrump continue, but increases at two other sites there have been smaller.

The viral counts shown on the dashboard are not the same as COVID-19 cases — the counts are just indicators that the virus is present in the community, and often the increases come before anyone in the community gets sick.

The omicron (BA.5) variant remains the dominant strain, accounting for 84.1% of Clark County’s cases. That’s up from 82.5% last week. Omicron (BA.4) has increased to 8.9% of the county’s cases.

A look at vaccinations shows that 55.34% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 64.83% of the population has initiated vaccination. The statistics have been adjusted to expand the eligible population numbers now that children as young as 6 months are eligible for vaccination. SNHD began offering vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old in June.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 244 — down from 326 last week

Total cases: 588,926*

Deaths: 50 since last week (total: 8,878)

Hospitalizations: 178 (down 48 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 572,207 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 330 — down from 433 last week

Total cases: 772,676

Deaths: 56 (total: 11,353)

Hospitalizations: 235 (down 51 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, Aug. 9, through Monday, Aug. 15.

