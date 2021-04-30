NEW: County’s COVID-19 numbers steady as state set to turn over decisions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the state handing over decisions to Nevada’s counties starting on Saturday, Clark County’s numbers remained steady, data released Friday shows. The county reported 392 new cases and five deaths, along with a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 5.6%.

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 5.7% for the fifth consecutive day as the state reported more than 500 new cases.

The statewide rate is holding steady as vaccination efforts continue. It climbed above 5% on April 12, and had been steadily rising since April 3.

Nevada reports 510 new COVID-19 cases, most from Clark County (392). Nevada’s total cases are now at 315,438. Clark County has a total of 243,942. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada reports five additional COVID-19-related deaths, all from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,300 of the state’s 5,464 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is four deaths per day.

Coronavirus vaccine data, updated every other weekday by the state’s health department, shows 25.6% of Nevada’s population has now been vaccinated.

There were 8,089 tests performed in the past day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County was taken off the list of flagged Nevada counties on Wednesday, March 3, after 20 consecutive weeks. It has been flagged for case rate since April 13 — 262 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (214 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (5.6%) are within state acceptable ranges.

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Carson City, Lyon and Churchill counties were flagged.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 1,877,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of April 29. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,414,915 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

Nearly 32% of Nevadans currently eligible have completed their vaccinations.

Clark County Vaccine Snapshot, as of April 28 (data provided weekly by the Southern Nevada Health District):

MANUFACTURER TOTAL Pfizer-BioNTech 844,360 Moderna 503,111 Johnson & Johnson (single-dose) — no longer on pause 52,776 1,400,247 Data provided by SNHD

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Thursday, April 29.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

Data has not been updated today. Information below was released on Thursday. Check back for updates later today.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN on Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 18 in the past day, and the current total is 327 confirmed/suspected cases.

More information from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of April 28):

COVID-19 hospitalization are at a “near-record low” in all of Nevada’s hospital metrics and regions, according to the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

“Day-over-day, hospital admissions have dropped from a (2021) high of 181 patients per day to less than 50 people per day, with some daily fluctuations. Current conditions appear to favor the

Roadmap to Recovery Transition Plan’s timing for reopening,” the NHA noted in its weekly report.

Those patients with severe COVID-19 disease continue to shift to a younger population, according to the organization. The NHA says this is a result of the older population receiving the vaccine.

The percentage of hospitalizations for individuals 60-years-old and older has fallen from 64% to 44% in the last four months. “The total numbers of hospitalizations has also been significantly

reduced month-over-month since vaccinations started,” the NHA reports.

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

There are 70 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, up four from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 39 patients on ventilators, down two from the previous day.

You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 315,438 confirmed cases and 5,464 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 510 new cases reported in the past day.

Daily case totals have been below 1,000 since Jan. 30. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting five new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at four.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 deaths on March 3.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 48 on Dec. 22 and Jan. 11, followed by 46 deaths on Dec. 18.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 48 Dec. 22, Jan. 11 2 46 Dec. 18 3 45 Dec. 10, Jan. 9, Jan. 20 4 44 Jan. 6, Jan. 10 5 43 Dec. 30 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Thursday, a total of 3,183,335 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 8,089 in the past day.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, is at 5.7% as of Thursday. The rate dropped below 5% on March 20, but began increasing steadily again on April 3 and is now above 5%.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 510 new COVID-19 cases, about 77% of them — 392 — were reported in Clark County on Thursday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Friday.

There is now a total of 4,300 deaths, 243,942 confirmed cases and 15,639 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

There were five deaths reported in Clark County in the past day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 184.6 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 1,545 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (33.1%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.7%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January, 12 in February and seven in March. So far in April, three new cases have been reported, with the latest on April 15, bringing the total to 64.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 232,931 recovered cases; that’s 95.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV updates its graph noting new cases at the end of each week.

According to the most recent report, seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, six among students, none involving staff, and one faculty member. A total of 787 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25, 2020.

UNLV announced on Thursday that it would be ending first dose vaccinations after Friday, May 7, but will continue to administer second doses for anyone who received their first shot at UNLV.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak set a goal on April 14 of having every Nevada county reopen to 100% capacity by June 1, and signed an emergency to directive on April 20 to see the plan through.

Clark County leaders approved a reopening plan Tuesday, April 20 that would increase capacity from 50% to 80% and reduce social distancing from six feet to three feet starting May 1, when the county takes control of mitigation efforts for COVID-19. The state approved the plan on April 27.

Some new changes include:

Increase capacity from 50% to 80%

Decrease social distancing from six feet to three feet

Remove all social distancing and capacity guidelines once 60% of population has received at least one vaccine dose

Increase the number of patrons per restaurant table from six to 12

Even though counties take over authority on May 1, the statewide mask mandate will remain in place.

While more Nevadans continue to get vaccinated, Gov. Sisolak and local health leaders are continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

