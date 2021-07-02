NEW: Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity hits 6.7% with ‘resurgence’ of hospitalizations

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Thursday, July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped to 6.2% in data released today, and Clark County hit 6.7%. While case numbers dropped, the Nevada Hospital Association advised that there is a “resurgence of COVID-19 hospitalizations” in Southern Nevada.

The overwhelming majority of patients requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated, according to Nevada doctors.

A new study — from Becker’s Hospital Review — showed Nevada with the highest rate of all U.S. states’ new cases as of June 29, 2021.

The state reported 508 new cases, with 449 from Clark County, along with five deaths, with four coming from Clark County.

Hospitalizations increased to 440, continuing a trend that has persisted since the beginning of June.

CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 508 on Friday, most from Clark County (449). The state’s total cases are now at 334,763. Clark County has a total of 260,838. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

The state’s test positivity rate is at 6.2%, up from yesterday’s report of 5.8%, data shows. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17. Clark County’s rate is at 6.7%, compared to yesterday’s 6.2% report.

A statement released by the Nevada Hospital Association said:

Southern Nevada is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is driving the statewide metrics upward. Becker’s Hospital Review reports Nevada has the highest rate of all U.S. states’ new cases as of June 29, 2021. Nevada physicians are continuing to say the overwhelming majority of patients requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated. This resurgence is in the early stages. If the upward trend continues, southern Nevada hospitals could reasonably expect the number of patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 to rise to approximately 450 by mid-July.



Nevada hospitals and hospital capacity conditions remain good at this time, and the resurgence is not anticipated to put overwhelming pressures on the healthcare infrastructure in the near term. Hospitals are reporting having significant capacity in all departments, sufficient supplies and medications, as well as no significant staffing shortages.



Southern Region: Southern Nevada is experiencing an advancing trendline of hospitalizations, driving the overall case increases for the state. Southern Nevada is reported to have both the Delta and Deltaplus variants.

Nevada reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths, four from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,508 of the state’s 5,697 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is three deaths per day.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,535,971 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 5,200 over the past day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Elko and Lyon counties were flagged.

Clark County cleared all state COVID-19 standards on Wednesday, May 27, when the case rate fell below 200 per 100,000 population over the past 30 days.

The case rate now stands at 247 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (150 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (6.7%) are within state acceptable ranges.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,523,548 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of July 1. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,002,630 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

The state’s health department reports 45% of Nevadans currently eligible are fully vaccinated, and 53% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 46% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 440 confirmed/suspected cases.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 248,026 recovered cases; that’s 95.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

