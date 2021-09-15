NEW: Clark County’s COVID-19 numbers improve, helping overall picture in Nevada

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Tuesday, Sept. 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports just over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in data released today.

Declining hospitalizations statewide are “entirely driven by slowing hospitalizations within Clark County,” the Nevada Hospital Association said today. COVID-19 indicators in Southern Nevada are much better than in rural counties, where hospitalizations have reached record levels.

NHA is also urging people to avoid going to the hospital for COVID-19 testing, as emergency rooms everywhere are overcrowded.

Cases remain high statewide, with 1,046 infections reported. In Clark County, there were 487 cases — about 46% of Nevada’s total.

Of the state’s 26 deaths, 19 were reported in Clark County.

Test positivity was unchanged statewide at 11.5%. Clark County’s test positivity rate dropped slightly from 9.0% to 8.9% — still higher than it was coming out of the weekend.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

There are 165.2 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,046 over the past day, 487 in Clark County — about 46% of the state total. The state’s total cases are now at 407,258. Clark County has a total of 312,821. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 11.5%, unchanged from yesterday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate has fallen to 8.9%, down from 9.0% reported yesterday.

Of the 26 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 19 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,402 of the state’s 6,789 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 10 deaths per day.

As of Sept. 2, the health district reports there are 112 breakthrough deaths.

As of yesterday, a total of 4,212,200 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 8,632 since yesterday.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey, and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (720 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (8.9%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (330 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,009,774 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Sept. 14.

As of today, more than 53% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 63% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 53% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-5) since yesterday.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,090 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 264 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 167 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

In the Nevada Hospitalization’s most recent report, the decline in hospitalizations is “entirely driven by slowing hospitalizations within Clark County.”

Emergency rooms statewide are overcrowded, and are being inundated by people seeking rapid COVID-19 tests to return to work or school.

“The NHA is now encouraging everyone to avoid hospital emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing and instead visit one of the many other available options,” according to the report.

Staffing alerts remain in place for all Nevada medical facilities. That’s just one step below “crisis” level.

“Rural Nevada has reached a record high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The majority of these patients are unvaccinated. The number may be skewed from previous waves because rural facilities are experiencing difficulty transferring patients to urban medical centers for intensive care.”

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 295,996 recovered cases; that’s 94.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report