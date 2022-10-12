A graph from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services shows the trends statewide for COVID-19 deaths.

The full COVID-19 report for Oct.4-10 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has surpassed 9,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic — more than three-fourths of all deaths reported in Nevada.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,057,975 total deaths across the nation.

With 11 new deaths added to the total this week, Clark County is now at 9,002 and the state has reported 11,531 deaths. Reporting COVID-19 deaths isn’t quite like other statistics because it can take weeks — even months — for a death to be reported and linked to the coronavirus.

A graph from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services shows the trends statewide for COVID-19 deaths.

There have been times during the pandemic when the number of deaths increased by hundreds, often because of reporting delays by various agencies including hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation hospitals and even prisons. For example, when the county passed 8,000 deaths in early April, the total jumped by 355 in a single week, going from 7,825 to 8,180. Those lurches in reporting are not included in the graph above, provided by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The graph shows daily counts, updated through Monday. For an interactive graphic, see the COVID-19 dashboard.

Nevada passed the 10,000 mark the week of March 16 earlier this year.

And while cases have remained low over the past week, there are still reasons to be cautious about COVID-19. Clark County hospitalizations increased over the past week, according to one report. And wastewater surveillance data shows increasing levels of COVID-19 DNA in the Las Vegas valley’s sewer system.

The 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) is at 93 cases per day in Clark County, a 5.6% increase over last week. Statewide, the average is at 129 cases per day, a 1.5% increase.

A weekly report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) indicates a 24% increase in COVID-19 patients in Clark County hospitals. Figures used by NHA are for a different time period than data reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which showed only a small increase in COVID-19 patients. Hospitalizations are a key element of the CDC’s “community level” status, which remains at “low” in Clark County.

NHA said the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care or using a ventilator is near an all-time low.

DHHS reports on hospitals count 138 patients with COVID-19 statewide, an increase of six over last week. In Clark County, the patient count went down by one, now standing at 111 patients.

Nevada reported 15 COVID-19 deaths, with 11 from Clark County. A total of 9,002 people have died of COVID-19 in Clark County, and 11,531 statewide.

Epidemiologists continue to say the COVID-19 virus hasn’t gone away, and as long as it’s out there we risk the chance of a mutation that could spread easily.

If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

Updated wastewater surveillance reports from Oct. 5 show increases of levels of COVID-19 DNA in sewer samples at six sites in the valley. Measurements for the City of Las Vegas showed the largest increase. While numbers are still relatively low, it’s the first time in six weeks that all the valley’s monitoring sites showed increases at the same time.

Wastewater surveillance shows the presence of the virus, and levels usually increase before sickness actually occurs in the community.

The COVID-19 variants currently causing sickness are still from omicron, with the (BA.5) variant responsible in 92.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to SNHD. The (BA.4) variant was found in 6.7% of cases. A single case involving the (BA.2) variant was reported.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 93 — up from 88 the previous week.

Total cases: 595,675*

Deaths: 11 since last week (total: 9,002)

Hospitalizations: 111 (down 1 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 579,337 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 129 — up from 127 the previous week.

Total cases: 783,858

Deaths: 15 since last week (total: 11,531)

Hospitalizations: 138 (up 6 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

See last week’s report here.