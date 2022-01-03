NEW: Clark County reports record-breaking COVID-19 cases over New Year’s weekend

Below is a partial COVID-19 report for Dec. 30-Jan. 2.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting with a record-shattering number of cases reported on New Year’s Eve, Clark County has had three of the highest case numbers reported in the COVID-19 pandemic within the past four days.

On Friday, Clark County reported 3,363 cases — the highest number so far.

Saturday’s report showed the second-highest ever, with 3,261 cases in the county. On Sunday, the county reported 2,985 cases — the third-highest single day total. And today shows 1,858 cases

The four-day total adds up to 11,467 COVID-19 cases in Clark County alone. The state has not updated its reporting since Thursday of last week, and that update should happen soon.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

