NEW: Clark County reports 934 new COVID-19 cases

Below is a partial COVID-19 report for Dec. 23.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reports 934 COVID-19 cases in data updated today.

That’s a significant drop from yesterday’s report of 1,107 cases, but still among the largest single-day reports over the past few months.

The county’s daily case rate (measured over the past seven days per 100,000 population) hit its highest point since we began tracking it in September. It now stands at 204.9 — more than four times the level it needs to get to before the mask mandate can end.

The county didn’t report any new deaths.

Complete COVID-19 reports were not available on Friday because of the holiday. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services does not report updates on holidays and weekends. Look for our reports next week.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

