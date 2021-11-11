NEW: Clark County reports 581 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Below is a partial COVID-19 report for Nov. 10.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reports 581 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths in data released today.

The state dashboard, maintained by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, did not update due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Clark County now has reported a total of 336,809 cases and 6,049 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 581 (total: 336,809)

Deaths: 5 (total: 6,049)

Test positivity rate: 6.3% (no update provided today)

Hospitalizations: 537 (no update provided today)

NEVADA (numbers released Wednesday)

New cases: 582 (total: 446,461)

Deaths: 19 (total: 7,797)

Test positivity rate: 7.1% (up from 7.0% the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 717 (up 14 from the previous day)

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks. A rating above 100 cases per 100,000 individuals or higher is considered “high” transmission risk, while 50-99.99 per 100,000 is considered “substantial” by the CDC. The county must reach “moderate” for two full weeks.

Test positivity reported yesterday in Clark County is at 6.3%. The current case rate for Clark County is “high” at 118.0.

Check back for a full update on Friday.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

