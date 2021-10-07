NEW: Clark County reports 559 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Below is an abbreviated COVID-19 report for Oct. 7. Check back for an update later today.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reports 529 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in data released today.

The county has now reported a total of 323,482 cases since the pandemic started.

The state’s dashboard has not yet updated with current data, but this report will be updated as soon as that information is available.

Today's COVID-19 dashboard information is delayed, however we will provide the daily numbers as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience! — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) October 7, 2021

Cases have shifted away from Clark County over the past month of the current COVID-19 spike, but the mask mandate has remained in place statewide. The state is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50.

Clark County is currently at 6.7% test positivity and the case rate is at 133.3.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 307,393 recovered cases; that’s 95.0% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report