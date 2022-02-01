NEW: Clark County reports 52 deaths as cases, hospitalizations show steep declines

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Jan. 31.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reports 52 deaths — tied for the fourth-highest of the COVID-19 pandemic — in data released today. Nevada’s total was 61 deaths.

The high total of deaths comes as cases and hospitalizations are declining fast, but it’s a reminder that the delta variant is still taking its toll despite the overwhelming majority of omicron cases. The Southern Nevada Health District has noted that delta, not omicron, is responsible for hospitalizations and deaths among people who are fully vaccinated.

Clark County reports only 1,106 new cases — a little more than a third of the cases just a week ago — while the state reports 1,946 cases. It’s likely that the milder omicron cases are out there, but not showing up in testing as people rely on home tests and self-isolate with milder illnesses. At-home tests are not reported by the county or the state.

There was good news in hospitalization statistics reported today. A big drop in the number of COVID-19 patients came over the weekend, but had not been reported as hospitals adjusted on Monday to new reporting requirements. In Clark County, the number of COVID-19 patients has dropped by 179 since last week, and statewide the total has fallen by 170. That should significantly ease the burden on health care providers that were working with near-record numbers of COVID patients just a week ago. The trend continued today, with smaller drops — 20 in Clark County — reported as the week began.

The test positivity rate is steadily falling, now at 31.7% in Clark County and 32.0% statewide. The county’s rate has been on the decline since Jan. 21, when it was at its high for the pandemic at 38.2%

The lower infection rate doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still circulating. The omicron variant is highly contagious, and vaccines have proven to reduce the chance of severe illness. Health officials emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors in public places.

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

A total of 7,850 tests were reported in the county, and 9,490 across Nevada. People can now begin ordering four COVID-19 home tests from the post office for free delivery (https://www.covidtests.gov/). At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 100% of the recent cases across the state. About 4.5% of all tests are analyzed to determine which strain of COVID-19 is present, according to the lab’s website.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 1,106 (total: 476,590)

Deaths: 52 (total: 6,9,45)

Test positivity rate: 31.7% (down from 32.9% the previous day)

Testing: 4,963,485 (+7,850 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 1,345 (down 20 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 1,946 (total: 625,955)

Deaths: 61 (total: 9,012)

Test positivity rate: 32.0% (down from 32.8% the previous day)

Testing: 6,549,704 (+9,490 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 1,627 (down 23 from the previous day)

As of Jan. 27, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 307 breakthrough deaths (+25), 957 breakthrough hospitalizations (+38) and 59,670 breakthrough cases (+9,227). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Jan. 20.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 43% of all new COVID-19 cases.

SNHD notes that the delta variant accounts for 88% of all breakthrough deaths, 93% of breakthrough hospitalizations and 94% of breakthrough cases. Omicron hasn’t caused any hospitalizations or deaths, SNHD said, and it is causing only 1% of breakthrough cases to date.

People who have not been vaccinated have nearly 25 times the risk of death compared to fully vaccinated people.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County is at 31.7%, which keeps the county on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. The rate must be below 8% and a separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 483.9 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, all of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (4,144 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (31.7%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (599 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,205,150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Jan. 31.

As of yesterday, 55.84% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 66.71% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.23% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 440,075 recovered cases; that’s 92.3% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

