Below is the full COVID-19 report for March 10.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reports 369 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths heading into the weekend. The county and state are switching to once-a-week updates, which will come on Wednesdays.

Comprehensive daily updates on test positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths provided by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services have stopped. 8 News Now will bring you updates on Wednesdays as information becomes available.

Numbers that have typically updated by this time each weekday have not changed since Thursday, but we will update this story if they change today.

The shift in reporting practices comes as the pandemic turns 2 years old. The World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11, 2020. The test positivity rate in Clark County was reported on Thursday at 5.0% — meeting the WHO goal for the first time since late June of last year.

Clark County’s test positivity rate has fallen to 5.0%, a long trek back to levels last seen before the COVID-19 delta variant began to spread in late June of 2021.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 369 (total: 491,021)

Deaths: 20 (total: 7,653)

Test positivity rate: (not available) (yesterday: 5.0%)

Testing: (not available)

Hospitalizations: (not available) (yesterday: 203)

NEVADA

New cases: (not available) (yesterday’s total: 648,605)

Deaths: (not available) (yesterday’s total: 9,895)

Test positivity rate: (not available) (yesterday: 5.5%)

Testing: (not available)

Hospitalizations: (not available) (yesterday: 247)

Numbers gathered from the Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES (Updated weekly)

As of March 3, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 483 breakthrough deaths (+38), 1,234 breakthrough hospitalizations (+72) and 68,232 breakthrough cases (+621). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Feb. 24.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 35% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Deaths are not immediately reported, and daily counts often reflect deaths that occurred weeks ago.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, 2021, and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021. But Sisolak ended the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though the CDC had not changed guidance. Requirements remain in place according to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance. Masks are still required on public transportation and at health care facilities.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, 2021, and the Southern Nevada Health District began vaccinations on Nov. 10.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Gov. Sisolak ended the state’s indoor mask mandate.

