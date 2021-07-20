NEW: Clark County remains a ‘sustained hotspot’ for new infections, White House COVID-19 Team report shows

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Monday, July 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The White House COVID-19 Team has once again labeled Clark County a “sustained hotspot” under its “area of concern continuum” for new COVID-19 infections, according to its most recent report.

A “sustained hotspot,” a label the county has had since reports dating back to July 5, is defined as a community that has “had a high sustained case burden and may be higher risk for experiencing healthcare resource limitations.”

This comes as Clark County commissioners weigh the possibility of implementing new COVID-19 measures at a meeting Tuesday afternoon. Last week, the Southern Nevada Health District recommended that everyone — vaccinated or not — should wear a mask in crowded indoor public settings.

The COVID-19 Community Profile Report, from July 19, uses data for cases and deaths from July 12-18, and testing data from July 10-16. Numbers reported by Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District since those dates have continued to increase.

A White House report last week singled out the Las Vegas metro area as the worst in the nation for transmission of the virus among metro areas with more than 1 million people.

This week’s report lists Las Vegas as No. 4, only behind three Florida cities, including Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami. The rankings are shown in the second graph above in the left column.

Nevada is one of nine states identified as a high transmission state in the national report.

New state COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 1,000 on Monday, with 889 reported in Clark County — that’s about 88% of the state’s cases.

The last time the state recorded more than 1,000 cases in a single day was in late January of this year.

The state’s test positivity rate climbed from 12% to 12.4%, with Clark County hitting 13.8%.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Nevada hospitals jumped by 36 to a total of 930, according to data released Tuesday.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,004 in the past day, most from Clark County (889). The state’s total cases are now at 346,167. Clark County has a total of 271,310. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 12.4%, up from 12% in the past day. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 13.8%, up from the previous report of 13.5%.

Nevada reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, however, Clark County’s death toll lessened by one in today’s report. It appears the Southern Nevada Health District misreported the number of deaths in the previous day. Southern Nevada now accounts for 4,565 of the state’s 5,761 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day.

As of Monday, a total of 3,639,247 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 7,706 in the past day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Churchill, Elko, Esmeralda, Lyon, Mineral, and Nye counties.

Clark County’s case rate (589 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (13.8%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (187 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,617,125 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of July 19. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,085,307 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, more than 46% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 55% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that nearly 45% of its eligible residents is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day, increasing by 36 patients.

The current number of hospitalizations is 930 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 204 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 101 were on ventilators.

“Nevada’s resurgence continues with COVID-19-related hospitalizations increasing in the southern region,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association.

Full statement released Wednesday, July 14, from the Nevada Hospital Association:

“The general population appears desensitized to the threat, and individuals are not following CDC guidelines related to mask-wearing for unvaccinated persons or maintaining social distancing in crowded

indoor locations. Vaccinations have plateaued, and while most patients are unvaccinated, hospitals are seeing some breakthrough cases requiring advanced medical treatments. COVID-19 patients account for approximately 14% of the relative demand placed on hospitals statewide and 16% of the relative demand in the southern region (confirmed and suspected/ total census). Some facilities are reporting increased hospital and ICU occupancy rates (at or above 90%); however, most of these patients are all-cause hospitalizations. Hospitals are not reporting shortages of ventilators, supplies, vaccines, or other therapeutics, although ICU and ventilator use is increasing.” NEVADA HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 254,488 recovered cases; that’s 94.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

