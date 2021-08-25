NEW: Clark County reaches 50% vaccination level, 300,000 COVID cases

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Tuesday, Aug. 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 vaccinations are now complete for 50% of people eligible in Clark County, according to data released today. Nevada reached that mark on Friday.

Clark County reached another milestone today with 300,000 COVID-19 cases now reported since the pandemic began.

Nevada reports 24 deaths, 18 in Clark County. Case totals remained high, with 1,362 cases, but only 58% of those cases came from Clark County, which reported 793.

Test positivity remained at 14.1% statewide, but Clark County’s rate dropped slightly, from 13.3% to 13.2%.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report released Wednesday. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 46 listed as high transmission states. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

There are 215.8 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,362 in the past day, most from Clark County (793). The state’s total cases are now at 384,135. Clark County has a total of 300,358. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 14.1%, unchanged from yesterday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate has fallen to 13.2% since yesterday’s report of 13.3%.

Of the 24 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 18 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,108 of the state’s 6,376 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 12 deaths per day.

As of Aug. 19, the health district reports there are 304 breakthrough hospitalizations and 87 breakthrough deaths.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,973,902 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 9,256 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (959 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (13.3%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (310 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,875,023 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Aug. 24.

As of today, more than 50% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 61% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 50% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP (+7) in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,282 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 282 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 185 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

In the Nevada Hospitalization’s most recent report, a warning remains for staffing at Southern Nevada hospitals, indicating that hospitals are employing mitigation methods and using various contingencies to manage upward trends.

Hospital staffing in Northern Nevada has been elevated to “watch” status.

“This week, the primary healthcare stressors are staffing concerns, supply chain instability, and COVID-19 hospitalization increases in Northern Nevada,” the NHA report says.

“Uniformly, hospitals and health departments are having challenges staffing all areas. Staffing shortages are no longer just in nursing; hospitals report shortages ranging from critical care nurses to dietary and EVS personnel. Public health agencies are reporting shortages in contact tracing and recruitment for other positions.”

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 281,827 recovered cases; that’s 93.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

