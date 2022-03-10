COVID-19 cases jump over 500 for first time since Feb. 11

Below is the full COVID-19 report for March 9.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s test positivity rate has fallen to 5.0%, a long trek back to levels last seen before the COVID-19 delta variant began to spread in late June of 2021.

It has been one month since Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ended the state’s indoor mask mandate. President Joe Biden’s administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs through April 18. That requirement was set to expire on March 18.

The omicron variant’s surge, which produced record numbers of cases coming out of the holiday season, has fallen away after the county’s test positivity rate peaked at 38.2% around Jan. 21. That rate has fallen every day since — a seven-week run of consecutive declines.

Cases were higher in data released today, with Clark County reporting 516 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since Feb. 11. Cases statewide were at 553.

Of the 20 deaths reported in Nevada, 16 came from Clark County.

Hospitalizations continue to drop in Nevada.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 516 (total: 490,652)

Deaths: 16 (total: 7,633)

Test positivity rate: 5.0% (down from 5.3% the previous day)

Testing: +6,753 (total: 5,202,158)

Hospitalizations: 203 (down six from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 553 (total: 648,605)

Deaths: 9,895 (total: 9,875)

Test positivity rate: 5.5% (down from 5.8% the previous day)

Testing: +8,950 (total: 6,867,758)

Hospitalizations: 247 (down five from the previous day)

Numbers gathered from the Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Graphics below show Clark County trends for test positivity, hospitalizations and vaccinations, as well as transmission risk for all Nevada counties. Graphics are from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services website:

BREAKTHROUGH CASES (Updated weekly)

As of March 3, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 483 breakthrough deaths (+38), 1,234 breakthrough hospitalizations (+72) and 68,232 breakthrough cases (+621). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Feb. 24.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 35% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Deaths are not immediately reported, and daily counts often reflect deaths that occurred weeks ago.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, 2021, and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021. But Sisolak ended the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though the CDC had not changed guidance. Requirements remain in place according to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance. Masks are still required on public transportation and at health care facilities.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, 2021, and the Southern Nevada Health District began vaccinations on Nov. 10.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Gov. Sisolak ended the state’s indoor mask mandate.

