NEW: Clark County labeled ‘sustained hotspot’ by White House COVID-19 Team, Nevada reaches 10% test positivity

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Monday, July 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The White House COVID-19 Team has labeled Clark County a “sustained hotspot” under its “area of concern continuum” for new COVID-19 infections, meaning it’s a community that has “had a high sustained case burden and may be higher risk for experiencing healthcare resource limitations.”

The COVID-19 Community Profile Report, published on July 7, shows that Clark County’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity rate has been flagged as a county to watch out for in the United States.

Courtesy: COVID-19 Community Profile Report, White House COVID-19 Team/CDC

Nevada and Arizona were identified as high transmission states in the national report.

More than 850 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nevada on Monday, along with one virus-related death, as the state reached a test positivity rate of 10%, according to data released Tuesday.

Clark County’s test positivity rate is fueling the increase in Nevada, jumping up from 10.7% to 11.3% in the past day. Southern Nevada accounted for 762 of the 855 cases reported statewide.

Hospitalizations continue to increase daily, with the total number of patients now at 757.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 855 on Monday, most from Clark County (762). The state’s total cases are now at 340,600. Clark County has a total of 266,224. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 10%, data shows, up from 9.5%. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 11.3%.

Nevada reported one additional COVID-19-related death from Clark County in the past 24 hours. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,539 of the state’s 5,731 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day.

As of Monday, a total of 3,591,069 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 6,881 in the past day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Churchill, Elko, Esmeralda, Lyon and Nye counties.

Clark County’s case rate (424 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (11.3%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (159 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,578,028 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of July 12. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,050,980 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, 46% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 54% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that nearly 45% of its eligible residents is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day, increasing by 67 patients.

The current number of hospitalizations is 757 confirmed/suspected cases.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase, unabated by current mitigation steps. However, this increase is not like the previous spikes,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association.

Full statement released today from the Nevada Hospital Association:

“This wave appears to be contained in the southern part of the state. The good news is, this is an area where Nevada has the most medical resources. The hospitals maintain sufficient capacity to manage the current situation. The supply chain (N95 masks, gowns, gloves, etc.) is not in a state of chaos. Hospital staffing is in much better condition than previous waves. Therapies, testing, and vaccines are now available, and access to these resources has transitioned to a traditional delivery model (general practitioners, pharmacies) instead of mass vaccination points of distribution. Patients are less sick, seem to be spending less time in the hospital, and are not requiring intensive care or mechanical ventilation as

frequently as in past encounters. The bad news is there is no current signal that indicates this increase is slowing down. Unfortunately, vaccination uptake seems to be slowing down, and the majority of the hospitalized patients are reportedly unvaccinated people.” NEVADA HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 251,716 recovered cases; that’s 94.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

