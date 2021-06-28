NEW: Clark County exceeds 5% test positivity rate with more than 850 cases reported over the weekend

Below is the full COVID-19 report for this past weekend, June 25-27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate exceeded 5.0% on Monday with the addition of 861 cases over the weekend. Nevada’s rate also climbed, but remains under 5.0%, according to data released today.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state remained higher than normal, data shows, with 915 new cases statewide — 861 from Clark County.

CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count from the past weekend grew by 915 on Monday, most from Clark County (861). The state’s total cases are now at 332,529. Clark County has a total of 258,822. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

The past few reports of COVID-19 case numbers are the highest seen in recent weeks. Since the state stopped reporting on Saturdays and Sundays, the highest previous statewide case total was 840 on April 25, which included cases from the weekend. Thursday’s single-day count, reported on Friday, June 25, was 804.

The state’s test positivity rate is at 4.9%, up from Friday’s report of 4.5%, data shows. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17. Clark County’s rate is at 5.2%.

A statement released by the Southern Nevada Health District said the elevated case numbers and the rising test positivity rate “serve as a reminder for the public that the pandemic is not over. It is important to continue to take steps to protect themselves and others, including getting fully vaccinated and getting tested.”

“As our community began the process of reopening, this increase in cases is not unexpected. However, it is preventable,” said Dr. Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “There are many preventive measures people can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and to help keep the virus from spreading. People who are not vaccinated should continue to wear face masks, or better yet, make an appointment to get the vaccine or stop by one of the many locations that accept walk-in patients.”

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard



Nevada reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, two from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,485 of the state’s 5,670 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,514,996 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 12,818 over the weekend.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Elko County was flagged.

Clark County cleared all state COVID-19 standards on Wednesday, May 27, when the case rate fell below 200 per 100,000 population over the past 30 days.

The case rate now stands at 194 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (143 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (5.2%) are within state acceptable ranges.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every weekday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 2,497,903 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of June 27. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,953,335 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

The state’s health department reports nearly 45% of Nevadans currently eligible are fully vaccinated, and more than 52% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 43% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

To see a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites and pop-up clinics, click HERE.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP over the weekend.

The current number of hospitalizations is 355 confirmed/suspected cases.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 246,812 recovered cases; that’s 95.4% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report