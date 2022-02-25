Below is the full COVID-19 report for Feb. 24.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s test positivity rate dropped below 10% for the first time since Dec. 28, and appears to be on course to get below 8% early next week.

The county is now at 9.7%, down from 10.3% yesterday. Statewide, the rate has fallen to 11.1%, down from 11.9%, according to data released today by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County’s test positivity rate has now fallen every day since Jan. 21, when it hit its peak at 38.2%. Before that, it had skyrocketed for 29 days from 8.0% on Dec. 22.

Nevada reported 51 deaths, with 47 from Clark County.

The county reports 258 new cases heading into the weekend, with 484 cases reported statewide.

Hospitals reported COVID-19 patient counts declined again, with 360 patients in Clark County and 459 in Nevada as a whole.

Before Gov. Steve Sisolak ended Nevada’s mask mandate on Thursday, Feb. 10, CDC requirements were a test positivity rate of below 8%, and a daily case rate below 50 cases (a 7-day average per 100,000 population). Currently, Clark County is at 9.7% test positivity, with a daily case rate of 44.6.

Many people continue to watch those numbers in making personal decisions to continue wearing masks indoors. Some businesses continue to follow the CDC guidelines, and mask mandates remain in place for health care facilities and public transportation

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

The lower infection rate doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still circulating. The omicron variant is highly contagious, and vaccines have proven to reduce the chance of severe illness. Health officials emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors in public places.

A total of 8,366 tests were reported in Clark County, and 10,429 tests across Nevada. People can now begin ordering four COVID-19 home tests from the post office for free delivery (https://www.covidtests.gov/). At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 100% of the recent cases across the state. About 4.6% of all tests are analyzed to determine which strain of COVID-19 is present, according to the lab’s website.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 258 (total: 487,385)

Deaths: 47 (total: 7,453)

Test positivity rate: 9.7% (down from 10.3% the previous day)

Testing: 5,135,529 (+8,366 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 360 (down 37 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 484 (total: 644,569)

Deaths: 51 (total: 9,664)

Test positivity rate: 11.1% (down from 11.9% the previous day)

Testing: 6,778,896 (+10,429 from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 459 (down 28 from the previous day

As of Feb. 17, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 427 breakthrough deaths (+35), 1,113 breakthrough hospitalizations (+52) and 66,981 breakthrough cases (+913). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Feb. 10.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 41% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County is at 9.7%, which keeps the county on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk.

In today’s report, 14 of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (694 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (9.7%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (263 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,294,340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Feb. 24.

As of yesterday, 56.51% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 67.51% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.89% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was down (-28) since yesterday. The number of patients decreased by 37 in Clark County.

The current number of hospitalizations is 459 confirmed/suspected cases statewide. Hospitals reported 105 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 54 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 470,583 recovered cases; that’s 96.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report. (Last updated Thursday)

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, 2021, and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021. But Sisolak ended the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though the CDC had not changed guidance. Requirements remain in place according to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance. Masks are still required on public transportation and at health care facilities.

On Aug. 16, 2021, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, 2021, and the Southern Nevada Health District began vaccinations on Nov. 10.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report