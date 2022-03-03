Below is the full COVID-19 report for March 2.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New COVID-19 cases in Clark County dropped to 193 in data released today, and the test positivity rate decreased again, now at 7.2%.

Statewide, cases were at 342 and the test positivity rate fell to 7.9%.

Hospitalization counts changed only slightly

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 193 (total: 488,588)

Deaths: 17 (total: 7,538)

Test positivity rate: 7.2% (down from 7.6% the previous day)

Testing: +7,727 (total: 5,169,713)

Hospitalizations: 279 (down 8 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 342 (total: 646,320)

Deaths: 21 (total: 9,774)

Test positivity rate: 7.9% (down from 8.5% the previous day)

Testing: +11,821 (total: 6,825,966)

Hospitalizations: 336 (down 2 from the previous day)

Numbers gathered from the Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Graphics below show Clark County trends for test positivity, hospitalizations and vaccinations, as well as transmission risk for all Nevada counties. Graphics are from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services website:

BREAKTHROUGH CASES (Updated weekly)

As of Feb. 24, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 445 breakthrough deaths (+18), 1,162 breakthrough hospitalizations (+49) and 67,611 breakthrough cases (+630). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Feb. 17.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 41% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Deaths are not immediately reported, and daily counts often reflect deaths that occurred weeks ago.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, 2021, and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021. But Sisolak ended the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though the CDC had not changed guidance. Requirements remain in place according to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance. Masks are still required on public transportation and at health care facilities.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, 2021, and the Southern Nevada Health District began vaccinations on Nov. 10.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Gov. Sisolak ended the state’s indoor mask mandate.

