NEW: Big case count comes with 4-day total, but COVID-19 numbers improving in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a big number of COVID-19 cases from tests done over the holiday weekend — 3,193 — it might seem like the pandemic will never let up.

It’s the third time Nevada has reported more than 3,000 cases during the most recent spike, and the largest number since the last spike — all Mondays that included three days of cases — and the third-highest daily count of the pandemic overall.

But Clark County’s numbers continue to improve, and fewer deaths were reported in data released for the three-day weekend — a four-day total that includes Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Clark County’s 2,079 cases were, on average, lower than totals reported last week — and actually resembled numbers from early July. Cases in Clark County accounted for 65% of the state’s total.

The question now is whether a holiday weekend will send cases rising again because of infections from large gatherings where people ignored mask requirements that have been in place for a month.

Nevada reported 21 deaths, 13 from Clark County.

And after showing a slight rise on Friday, the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate dropped slightly, and it currently stands at 12.2%. Clark County’s rate is dropping, now at 10.5% after coming in at 10.8% on Friday.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 46 listed as high transmission states. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

Elko and Churchill counties are identified in today’s full report as “rapid riser” counties.

There are 170.2 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 3,193 over the holiday weekend, 2,079 in Clark County — about 65% of the state total. The state’s total cases are now at 397,788. Clark County has a total of 308,228. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 12.2%, down from 12.3% reported Friday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate has fallen to 10.5%, down from 10.8% reported Friday.

Of the 21 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 13 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,278 of the state’s 6,604 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 10 deaths per day.

As of Sept. 2, the health district reports there are 112 breakthrough deaths.

As of yesterday, a total of 4,110,200 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 34,885 in the past day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Washoe and White Pine counties.

Clark County’s case rate (794 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (10.5%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (316 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,963,616 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Sept. 6.

As of today, more than 52% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 62% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 51% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP (+48) over the holiday weekend.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,181 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 287 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 179 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

In the Nevada Hospitalization’s most recent report, cases are decreasing statewide — and especially in Southern Nevada.

“The northern region and contiguous rural areas are experiencing some stabilization,” according to NHA, noting that “in the prior wave, the region experienced a pattern of multiple declines and increases in hospitalizations before cresting.”

And COVID-19 isn’t the only concern in Northern Nevada as the fire causes health problems, and even an evacuation from a facility near Lake Tahoe.

“The region did accept patients from the evacuated hospital (Barton Memorial) in South Lake Tahoe. Due to the expanding fire, the region is anticipating additional evacuees, and RenoTahoe Convention Center is opened as a large-scale evacuation center.”

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 291,048 recovered cases; that’s 94.4% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

