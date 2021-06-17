NEW: 7 deaths, nearly 300 COVID-19 cases reported in Nevada

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, June 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reported nearly 300 additional COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, according to data released today. The state’s test positivity rate currently sits at 3.5%, but Clark County’s has risen to 3.6%.

CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada reported 296 new COVID-19 cases, most from Clark County (241), on Tuesday. The state’s total cases are now at 328,490. Clark County has a total of 255,153. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths in the past day, all from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,459 of the state’s 5,642 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day.

The test positivity rate is sitting at 3.5% for the third day in a row, data shows. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,465,189 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 6,591 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Elko County was flagged.

Clark County cleared all state COVID-19 standards on Wednesday, May 27, when the case rate fell below 200 per 100,000 population over the past 30 days.

The case rate now stands at 133 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (153 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (3.6%) are within state acceptable ranges.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every weekday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 2,399,708 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of June 16. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,877,220 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

The state’s health department reports more than 42% of Nevadans currently eligible are fully vaccinated, and more than 50% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports more than 43% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

To see a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites and pop-up clinics, click HERE.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 255 confirmed/suspected cases.

“Nevada continues to see cases of COVID-19 within the hospital system. Patient counts remain very low when compared to the previous high-water mark.,” the Nevada Hospital Association reports in its most recent update.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has announced it will issue an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from contracting coronavirus. OSHA announced the new standard alongside new general industry guidance. For more information, see https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/ets.

NHA also reports that the CDC has released a framework for treating COVID-19 long-haulers. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-care/post-covidbackground.html.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 244,499 recovered cases; that’s 95.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report