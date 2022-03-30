Hospitalizations significantly down as second booster available

The full COVID-19 report for March 22-28 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports 60 COVID-19 deaths and a slight increase in the average daily cases — now 99, compared to 96 last week.

In Clark County, there have been 49 deaths since last week’s reports, and average daily cases are at 76 — up from 70 last week.

Reporting has switched to a once-a-week update provided by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). Conflicts continue between reports from the two agencies, and DHHS data is used here when that happens.

The state reports 658,075 cases since the pandemic began, 495,838 from Clark County.

Nevada reports COVID-19 patient counts have declined to 140 statewide and 114 in Clark County — both significantly down in a week’s time.

Last week, Nevada reached 10,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic.

As vaccinations continue, a second booster shot is now available for people 50 and older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. Statewide, 56.94% of the population has completed the initial vaccination and 67.74% have initiated vaccination. In Clark County, 56.30% of the population have completed the initial vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average): 76 — up from 70 last week

Total cases: 495,838

Deaths: 49 since last week (total: 7,739)

Hospitalizations: 114 (-56 since last week)

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 99 — up from 96 last week

Total cases: 658,075

Deaths: 60 since last week (total: 10,091)

Hospitalizations: 140 (-52 since last week)

Omicron remains the only variant of the virus detected over the past 30 days. The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory says 4.7% of cases are being sequenced to detect the exact strain of the virus.

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, March 22, through Monday, March 28.

