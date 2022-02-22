NEW: 46 deaths statewide as other COVID-19 trends continue lower

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Feb. 18-21.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Trends are continuing in the right direction as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rates declined through the Presidents Day weekend.

Statewide numbers from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services show that Clark County’s test positivity rate is continuing to fall, now at 12.0% — down from 14.6% — in data released today that included reports from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Nevada’s rate is at 13.8%, down from 16.8% last week.

The weekend total of cases was 927 statewide, with 628 from Clark County.

Of the 46 deaths reported in Nevada, 38 were from Clark County.

And hospitals reported improved numbers, with the number of COVID-19 patients falling to 568 statewide and 436 in the county. Both numbers were at least 115 lower than levels reported at the end of last week.

Hospital statistics also showed the fewest number of COVID-19 patients in ICU rooms or on ventilators since mid-July, when the delta variant was spreading. Statewide, there are still 122 patients in ICU and 72 patients on ventilators.

Clark County’s test positivity rate has now fallen every day since Jan. 21, when it hit its peak at 38.2%. Before that, it had skyrocketed for 29 days from 8.0% on Dec. 22. While the rate hasn’t declined as fast as it climbed — now at 12.0% 30 days after the peak — the steady decline is continuing.

Before Gov. Steve Sisolak ended Nevada’s mask mandate on Thursday, Feb. 10, CDC requirements were a test positivity rate of 8% or below, and a daily case rate below 50 cases (a 7-day average per 100,000 population). Currently, Clark County is at 12.0% test positivity, with a daily case rate of 61.9.

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.

The lower infection rate doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still circulating. The omicron variant is highly contagious, and vaccines have proven to reduce the chance of severe illness. Health officials emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors in public places.

A total of 20,571 tests were reported in Clark County, and 26,177 tests across Nevada. People can now begin ordering four COVID-19 home tests from the post office for free delivery (https://www.covidtests.gov/). At-home tests are not even counted in the state’s figures.

Information from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory indicates that 100% of the recently tested samples in Clark County were from the omicron variant. Omicron accounts for 100% of the recent cases across the state. About 4.6% of all tests are analyzed to determine which strain of COVID-19 is present, according to the lab’s website.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 125 (weekend total: 628) (total: 486,576)

Deaths: 0 (weekend total: 38) (total: 7,371)

Test positivity rate: 12.0% (down from 14.6% last week)

Testing: 5,116,948 (+20,571 from last week)

Hospitalizations: 436 (down 115 from last week)

NEVADA

New cases: weekend total: 927 (total: 642,962)

Deaths: weekend total: 46 (total: 9,554)

Test positivity rate: 13.8% (down from 16.8% last week)

Testing: 6,754,620 (+26,177 from last week)

Hospitalizations: 568 (down 119 from last week)

As of Feb. 17, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 427 breakthrough deaths (+35), 1,113 breakthrough hospitalizations (+52) and 66,981 breakthrough cases (+913). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Feb. 10.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 41% of all new COVID-19 cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County is at 12.0%, which keeps the county on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk.

In today’s report, 16 of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (909 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (12.0%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (285 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 4,286,407 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Feb. 21.

As of yesterday, 56.45% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 67.44% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.83% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was down (-119) since yesterday. The number of patients dropped by 115 in Clark County.

The current number of hospitalizations is 568 confirmed/suspected cases statewide. Hospitals reported 122 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 72 were on ventilators — the lowest number of ICU patients and patients on ventilators since July, when the delta variant was spreading. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) has not changed the “crisis” status for staffing at Southern Nevada and rural hospitals despite a dramatic drop in the level of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. A weekly update from NHA acknowledges the decline, saying, “Hospital operations are beginning to return to normalcy. Discharges to lower or more appropriate levels of care remain difficult.”

NHA added, “Hospitals report a return to normalcy with visiting hours being reestablished and medically necessary procedures and surgeries being routinely performed.”

Flu is not placing any demand on hospital infrastructure at this time, NHA said.

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 469,714 recovered cases; that’s 96.5% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, 2021, and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30, 2021. But Sisolak ended the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though the CDC had not changed guidance. Requirements remain in place according to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance. Masks are still required on public transportation and at health care facilities.

On Aug. 16, 2021, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3, 2021, and the Southern Nevada Health District began vaccinations on Nov. 10.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report