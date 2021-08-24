NEW: 46 COVID-19 deaths highest since early February; cases still over 1,000

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Monday, Aug. 23

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports the highest number of COVID-19 deaths since early February, posting 46 deaths in data released today. Clark County reported 38 of those deaths.

New COVID-19 cases stayed above 1,000 a day after the state reported a three-day total from the weekend at more than 3,000 cases.

Nevada’s 1,007 new cases came as the state continues to report an improving test positivity rate, which dropped from 14.4% to 14.1%. Clark County’s rate dropped from 13.6% to 13.3%.

Hospitalizations increased by 44 to 1,275 statewide.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report released Tuesday. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

But Clark County is no longer listed as a “rapid riser” county in the White House report.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 46 listed as high transmission states. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

There are 221.3 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,007 in the past day, most from Clark County (651). The state’s total cases are now at 382,773. Clark County has a total of 299,565. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 14.1%, down from yesterday’s report of 14.4%. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate has fallen to 13.3% since yesterday’s report of 13.6%.

Of the 46 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 38 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,090 of the state’s 6,352 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 12 deaths per day.

As of Aug. 19, the health district reports there are 304 breakthrough hospitalizations and 87 breakthrough deaths.

As of Monday, a total of 3,964,646 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 8,621 in the past day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (959 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (13.3%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (310 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,865,375 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Aug. 23.

As of today, more than 50% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 61% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 49% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP (+44) in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,275 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 270 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 171 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Nevada hospitalizations are remaining stable “week over week,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

“Northern Nevada hospitals continue to experience increases in COVID-19 patients, while the southern

region may have crested,” NHA noted. The organization reports that 24% of all patients hospitalized in Southern Nevada have COVID-19, with 33% of all licensed ICU beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient.

The NHA is now collecting the aggregate vaccination statuses of patients being treated for COVID-19 who require hospitalization. Hospitals are voluntarily reporting data currently, so the NHA says it is “still too early in the data collection process to draw any firm conclusions. However, initial data support the preliminary hypothesis that the majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are disproportionately unvaccinated.“

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 280,987 recovered cases; that’s 93.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

