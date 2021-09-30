NEW: 43 deaths as hospital officials say Nevada has hit ‘peak’ of current COVID-19 spike

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Sept. 29

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As 43 deaths are reported statewide and cases rise again, hospital officials say Nevada has reached the peak of the current COVID-19 spike.

The Nevada Hospital Association reports continued pressure on rural hospitals, and more transfers to Clark County as a staffing “alert” remains in place statewide. Clark County hospitals have even taken transfers from surrounding states. But the dip in hospital patients in recent weeks — about 400 fewer patients since Aug. 19 — indicates the state has “crested the current wave of illness.”

Nevada reports 1,140 new COVID-19 cases — 687 in Clark County — in data released today. The county has about 60% of the state’s new cases.

The state also reports 43 deaths, with 28 in Clark County.

Nevada’s test positivity rate has dropped to 10.3%, but Clark County’s rate held firm at 7.9%.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

There are 128.2 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,140 over the the past day, 687 in Clark County — 60% of the state total. The state’s total cases are now at 421,319. Clark County has a total of 320,232. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 10.3%, down from 10.4% yesterday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate has fallen to 7.9%, unchanged from yesterday.

Of the 43 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 28 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,651 of the state’s 7,150 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 14 deaths per day.

As of Sept. 23, the health district reports there are 146 breakthrough deaths, 450 breakthrough hospitalizations and 9,729 breakthrough cases.

As of yesterday, a total of 4,377,863 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 11,565 since yesterday.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently 129.9 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days — needs to drop below 100 before the mask mandate can end.

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties are flagged.

Clark County’s case rate (601 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (7.9%) and testing (326 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,096,009 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Sept. 29.

As of today, more than 55% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 64% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP (+33) since yesterday.

The current number of hospitalizations is 922 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 223 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 142 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

In the Nevada Hospitalization’s most recent report, a staffing alert remains statewide, placing limits on patient transfers and the ability to admit patients.

“Clark County and Northern Nevada are seeing fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations indicating that the state has peaked and has crested the current wave of illness. Rural Nevada continues to be hard hit, with most staffed rural ICU beds at 100% occupancy,” according to NHA’s report.

With rural hospitals near 100% occupancy, patients are being sent to Clark County.

“Clark County facilities also report accepting transfers from other states (Arizona, California, Idaho, Texas and Utah) as all hospitals continue experiencing staffing challenges,” NHA said.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 304,316 recovered cases; that’s 95.0% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

