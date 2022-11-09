The full COVID-19 report for Nov. 1-7 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, with more than 1,500 new cases reported in Clark County over the past week and nearly 2,500 cases statewide, according to data released Wednesday.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports a 42.7% increase in cases from Clark County as the 14-day moving average (per 100,000 population) jumped from 117 to 167 in just a week. Case numbers posted by the state show 1,655 COVID-19 cases in the county over the past week.

The severity of the jump could be exaggerated because of lower numbers reported last week, but the using 14-day average helps to remove dramatic swings in the numbers. A straight comparison of case numbers from last week (581) to this week (1,655) shows a 180% increase.

Hospitalizations, another important measure of the impact COVID-19, also showed a big jump, increasing by 82 in Clark County and by 92 statewide.

An increase in COVID-19 cases was expected during the fall and winter months, but last week broke that trend after four straight weeks of moderate increases in cases. This week’s numbers seem to show that last week might have been an anomaly, and the virus is continuing to spread.

Nevada reported 10 COVID-19 deaths, all from Clark County. A total of 9,040 people have died of COVID-19 in Clark County, and 11,580 statewide.

Last week, we reported that the omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — was responsible for a growing number of cases in Clark County, but an update from the Southern Nevada Health District wasn’t available by noon on Tuesday. The report on variants is typically released Tuesday morning, and we will update this story when it is available. The BF.7 variant was responsible for a recent wave in cases that caused shutdowns in China.

The BF.7 variant is known as the most evasive strain of omicron, able to escape the antibodies from earlier illnesses or vaccinations better than the many other omicron sub-variants, according to two studies. The symptoms are about the same as illnesses associated with other omicron strains.

Another sign that the virus is spreading comes from wastewater surveillance reports, but the most recent numbers are from Oct. 27. The week-old data shows a dramatic change from reports two weeks ago, when virus DNA levels in sewer water samples were declining at every monitoring station in the Las Vegas valley. Now, five out of six monitoring stations show increases, with the largest jump coming from a station in Henderson.

Continued increases in case levels and hospitalizations could end the “low” community level that Clark County reached in early August as hospitalizations dropped from above 300. Although a weekly report from the Nevada Hospitalization wasn’t released today, recent reports have shown hospitals are able to handle the load of COVID-19 patients, even as flu season has started. The number of flu cases requiring hospitalization have been minimal.

Variations in week-to-week counts can exaggerate the seriousness of the problem when case numbers have dropped to their lowest points since early in the pandemic, but the numbers are a reminder that the virus is still present in the community. If you have symptoms, get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for information on getting a shot, or updating your immunity by getting a booster.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 167 — up from 117 the previous week.

Total cases: 599,943*

Deaths: 10 since last week (total: 9,040)

Hospitalizations: 209 (up 82 from the previous week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 583,345 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 208 — up from 151 the previous week.

Total cases: 790,756

Deaths: 10 since last week (total: 11,580)

Hospitalizations: 256 (up 92 from the previous week)

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

