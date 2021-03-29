NEW: 18% of eligible Nevadans are fully vaccinated, data shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 18% of Nevadans currently eligible to receive the vaccine have been fully vaccinated, data shows. The state’s dashboard was updated Monday to include the percentage of eligible Nevadans who have been vaccinated.

Coronavirus vaccine data, updated every other weekday by the state’s health department, shows that more than 14% of Nevada’s population is now vaccinated, a number that should grow rapidly over the next few weeks.

The state’s test positivity rate is at 4.2% — down from 4.3% the previous day. It fell below the 5% WHO goal on March 20 for the first time since June 19, 2020. The rate has fallen fast since Jan. 14, when it was 21.6%.

Nevada’s 212 new COVID-19 cases included 100 from Clark County, data shows. The state’s total cases are now at 303,273. Clark County has a total of 234,131. Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30.

In the past day, one new COVID-19-related death was reported in Nevada, and it is from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,097 of the state’s 5,237 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is four deaths per day.

There are currently less than 300 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state.

There were 6,216 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County was taken off the list of flagged Nevada counties on Wednesday, March 3, after 20 consecutive weeks. The county’s case rate — 205 per 100,000 over the past 30 days — remains above state goals, but testing (229 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (4.1%) are now within state acceptable ranges.

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker, which is updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 1,210,308 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of March 28. Of Nevada’s total doses, 919,573 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

More than 14% of Nevada’s population has been vaccinated, so far, and more than 18% of those currently eligible, have completed their vaccinations.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Sunday, March 28.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN on Saturday and Sunday, according to data released Monday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 14 in the last day, and the current total is 265 confirmed/suspected cases.

(NOTE: Daily stats from the NHA will no longer be provided after Feb. 26. Going forward, a weekly update will be provided on Wednesdays.)

More information from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of March 24):

NHA’s report notes the progress in reducing hospitalized cases. “Nevada drops to the lowest total (confirmed and suspected) of hospitalized COVID-19 patients (n=292) since the Nevada Hospital Association began tracking these numbers, almost one-year ago!”

“The declines in confirmed COVID-19 cases have continued in week 13, although the rate of drop is slowing,” the NHA reports in its Week 13 weekly wrap-up. “About 15 weeks ago, the number of confirmed cases requiring hospitalization was 1,857 with in excess of 2,000 cases when confirmed and suspected COVID-19 were counted together.”

Emergency Department visits for COVID-19-related symptoms remained in the range of 8-9%

of all visits.

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 28:

There are 83 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, up eight from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 46 patients on ventilators, up six from the previous day.

You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 303,273 confirmed cases and 5,237 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 212 new cases reported in the last day.

Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting one new COVID-19-related death statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at four.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 deaths on March 3.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 48 on Jan. 11, followed by 47 deaths on Dec. 22.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 48 Jan. 11 2 47 Dec. 22 3 46 Dec. 18 4 45 Dec. 10, Jan. 9 5 43 Jan. 6, Jan. 20 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Sunday, a total of 2,939,122 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 6,216 in the past 24 hours.

After falling steadily for two months, Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is now under 5% and in line with the World Health Organization’s goal.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, is at 4.2% as of Sunday. The rate dropped below 5% on March 20.

The state’s test positivity rate has continued to fall since Jan. 14, revealing a good sign Nevada’s mitigation efforts are working as most of the state’s COVID-19 data, including hospitalizations and cases, continue on a downward trajectory.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 212 new COVID-19 cases, about 46% of them — 100 — were reported in Clark County on Sunday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Monday.

There is now a total of 4,097 deaths, 234,131 confirmed cases and 14,401 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

There was one death reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 175.9 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 1,116 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (32.6%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.6%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January and 12 in February. So far in March, seven new cases have been reported, with the latest on March 25, bringing the total to 61.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 224,557 recovered cases; that’s 96% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV updates its graph noting new cases at the end of each week.

According to the most recent report, four new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, four among students, none involving staff, and no faculty members. A total of 760 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25, 2020.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

On Feb. 11, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a “safe reopening plan” that began on Monday, Feb. 15, with capacity limits being lifted to 35% or 50% for certain businesses and activities. This will be determined by risk-level.

On March 12, the governor announced that starting on March 15, the allowable capacity for large gatherings will increase.

Under Directive 041, effective March 15, if an organizer wants to host a large gathering or event, including conferences, conventions, and trade shows, with more than 250 people, they may now have up to 50% capacity if they complete and submit a Large Gathering COVID-19 Preparedness & Safety Plan Certification Form (“Large Gathering Certification”) to the Department of Business and Industry (B&I).

The baseline standard for gatherings and events will remain at 250 people or 50%, whichever is less, starting on March 15.

The reopening plan expands capacity to 50% on March 15 at almost all businesses and activities, and on May 1, decisions will shift from the state to local authorities:

More detail:

Nevada is currently working with the third version of the vaccine playbook, which outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

Gov. Sisolak is continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

