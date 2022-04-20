The full COVID-19 report for April 12-18 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but the increases are smaller compared to steep climbs seen elsewhere in the country.

Numbers released Wednesday show Clark County at 98 new cases confirmed each day (a 14-day average). That compares to 91 last week. Statewide, the average was 119, up from 114.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, with only 104 patients statewide, and only 17 in intensive care. Clark County has a total of 87 patients.

But a week after a startling 355 deaths were reported — a large number attributed to a review of deaths dating back to January 2021 — Clark County came back with another 175 deaths reported this week. The county has now reported a total of 8,355 deaths since the pandemic began.

The deaths are sometimes reported weeks — even months — after they actually occur, making the state’s 14-day moving average almost meaningless. This week’s update from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says Clark County is averaging 1 new death a day.

Statewide, deaths increased by 183 compared to last week. The state’s total number of deaths is now 10,684.

Another concerning discrepancy continued this week, with the Southern Nevada Health District’s total cases continuing to outnumber the state’s count of cases in the area. Since late March — when the county and state began reporting weekly instead of every weekday — SNHD has reported 7,455 more cases than the state’s count for Clark County. Before the switch to weekly reports, the numbers in the county and state reports matched.

Reinfections — a growing number of COVID-19 cases — are not currently counted by the dashboards. “Cases that will be counted as reinfections are individuals who test positive more than 90 days after their initial infection,” according to SNHD.

Wastewater surveillance shows there are still several locations with elevated levels of COVID-19 around the valley. Detection of COVID-19 genetic material helps officials detect outbreaks before people even realize they are sick. Currently, a monitoring station for the City of Las Vegas and one of three monitoring stations in Henderson show elevated levels. Another station in the rural community of Beatty shows an increase, too.

Omicron remains the only variant present in Nevada, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

A look at vaccinations shows that 57.13% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 67.93% of the population has initiated vaccination. Approval for a second booster dose has been approved for people 50 and older, and people age 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average): 119 — up from 91 last week

Total cases: 498,219*

Deaths: 175 since last week (total: 8,355)

Hospitalizations: 87 (-24 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 505,674 cases as of this week. Those cases count reinfections, which are not included in the DHHS numbers.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 119 — up from 114 last week

Total cases: 661,202

Deaths: 183 since last week (total: 10,684)

Hospitalizations: 104 (-22 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, April 12, through Monday, April 18.

See last week’s report here.