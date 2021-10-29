NEW: 13 breakthrough deaths reported as Clark County reports nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases

Below is an abbreviated COVID-19 report for Oct. 28.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A weekly report on breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Clark County shows 13 deaths of fully vaccinated people have been reported in the past week. The county has now reported a total of 183 deaths in breakthrough cases.

Breakthough cases accounted for 543 COVID-19 infections. That’s about one of every five cases reported over the same time period in Clark County. There have now been a total of 11,104 breakthrough cases reported in the county.

There were 27 new hospitalizations in breakthrough cases during the week, now totaling 566 hospitalizations.

While breakthrough cases reached their peak in mid-July through mid-August, deaths continue to be reported weeks after initial illnesses. The county updates numbers on breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths once a week.

Because of the Nevada Day holiday, state figures were unavailable for cases, deaths and hospitalizations. When those numbers are combined with the weekend numbers that will come out Monday, the totals will be inflated.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 479 (total: 331,586)

Deaths: 11 (total: 5,974)

And while test positivity rates for the state and county weren’t available, the Southern Nevada Health District did provide an update on the case rate. SNHD reports the case rate has reached 107.6, growing for a third consecutive day.

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks.

Test positivity in Clark County was last reported at 6.0%. The current case rate for Clark County (per 100,000 over 7 days) is 107.6.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,291,926 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Oct. 28.

As of today, 56.01% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 64.66% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.26% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

