Nevada’s test backlog and shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises concerns during COVID update call

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s 5% positivity rate raised eyebrows during Monday’s COVID-19 update. Health officials say the 14-day long stretch is due to backlog and new lab data.

The state is working hard to get residents’ test results back quickly, but several large labs submitted big test results this week. There wasn’t anything unusual, just higher volume. All of this is a good reminder as to why health officials focus on trends and not on one-day data.

Another concern was a potential shortage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that could cause a setback in the distribution.

"Oon the supply of J&J, I want to remind everyone that the levels of Pfizer and Moderna are increasing every week," said Karissa Loper, Deputy Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family & Comm Wellness.