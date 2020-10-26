Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force to hold emergency meeting with Washoe County officials Thursday as increasing trend continues

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Nevada’s second largest county. The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force has decided it will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29 with Washoe County officials to discuss their plan to combat the county’s increasing COVID-19 trends.

Related Content Washoe County reports record number of COVID-19 cases Friday

Washoe County has seen an increasing trend in COVID-19 data since September 28, according to data tracked by the state and reported from the Washoe County Health District.

Just on Friday, Washoe County recorded its largest single-day increase in total and active COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with an additional 350. There are now more than 12,000 cases in the county.

As of Sunday, Washoe was set to be flagged for the fifth week in a row on the state metrics with a positivity rate of 9% – measured as a 14-day average with a 7-day lag — and 592 cases per 100,000 residents – measured over the last 30 days.

Click HERE to see the meeting agenda. For a look at the full COVID-19 statistics for Washoe County, CLICK HERE.