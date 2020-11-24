Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force having hard time tracking positive cases back to businesses falling under Gov. Sisolak’s new restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How many positive COVID-19 cases can be traced back to the businesses and activities that will fall under new restrictions at midnight tonight? In a nutshell, Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force says identifying that is one of the most challenging things.

“One of the most difficult things that we’ve seen is to identity when there are not specific cases linked to each other, so in other words, my family, my co-worker, umm… my friend, when it’s not that clear connection, and that’s about 25% of cases,” said Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services. “Then we collect general exposure data; it’s not to say that an individual is exposed at a very specific place because they could have gone to ten places in the course of that day.”

What the CDC has put out specifically related to indoor dining and drinking locations is that adults who went out to eat at a restaurant were twice as likely to get COVID than people who didn’t.