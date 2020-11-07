Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for Nov. 6

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services provided updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response, testing and reporting during a teleconference with members of the media.
INFECTION RATES
As of today, Nevada has logged 106,922 cases — an increase of 1,562 new cases since yesterday.
- 1,032 were in Clark County.
- 333 were in Washoe County.
- 197 were spread throughout the rest of the state
The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.
Nevada has completed a total of 1,312,492 PCR tests since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the weather changes, Nevada’s COVID Response Team says it is driving more people toward indoor activities. With flu season also starting, they believe that is placing additional stress on hospitals with the competing presence of both influenza and COVID-19.
Nevada has approximately 770 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of yesterday, Nov. 5. This number includes 650 confirmed patients and 120 suspected patients.
The statewide hospital occupancy rate is at 78%, the ICU occupancy rate is at 66% and ventilator use is at 26% statewide, for all patients.
CONTACT TRACING
Statewide contact tracing efforts are ongoing. Nevadans and visitors to the state are encouraged to download the COVID Trace app on their smartphone so that they receive a notification if they were possibly exposed to the virus, based on places they visited.
Since the beginning of COVID, to today, a total of 27,058 cases have been identified as a result of contact tracing efforts.
Since June 18, 2020 surge staff have logged a total of 165,356 calls to close contacts.
Surge staffing agents logged 2,862 calls as of 8 p.m. last night.
- 3,273 text messages
- 1,202 unique outbound communications
- 83% average response rate from those contacts
The COVID Trace app is available for download on Apple and Android devices. There have been 67,724 downloads to date. If you have any issues downloading the app, you are asked to email health@covidtrace.com.
Recently, 17 cases report having the app installed at the time of their diagnosis, which resulted in 17 exposure notifications.
As a reminder, the COVID Trace app will undergo an update this evening to will ensure users of the app receive notifications properly.