Nevada’s COVID-19 cases stabilize as more people get vaccinated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every Nevadan 16-years and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5. Meanwhile, many are already getting their second dose.

Some more good news, health officials say our cases are staying stable, but also reiterate that we still have a lot of work to do, in regards to fighting the virus.

“We are no longer seeing declines in our cases, but the trend is currently very stable overall,” said Caleb Cage, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director, “and the trend is not very concerning to the state team.”

The state’s positivity rate over the last 14 days is now 4.2%, but just because we are under the 5% mark, doesn’t mean we are home free.

“While we are hopeful that the consequences are lower because of the introduction of the tool of the vaccine, it’s extremely important to remember that the vaccine is only one of those tools,” said Cage. “We have the statewide mandate that the governor has kept in place until after May 1.”

That means continue to wear your mask, maintain your distance and wash your hands often.

The Southern Nevada Health District canceled all clinical services, including COVID-19 vaccines, Friday, due to a leak from their water boiler. While repairs are underway, the district encouraged those with appointments to head over to both the Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center to fulfill their appointments.

It was a process many said was quick and painless.

“There was no waiting at all. I got right through it,” shared David Sternberg, who received his second dose. “I sat down, I got the shot, and I barely felt it.”

Many people at the convention center believe that now, as people are getting their second doses, the process has become easier.

“The second time around was a lot faster, in and out,” said Kathleen Robinson. “The first time we had it, the wait was a little bit longer.”

“It’s more organized. That is what is making the difference. I think they are getting better and better at doing it faster,” said Saul Ochoa.