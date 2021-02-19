Nevadans in newly-eligible age group glad to get COVID-19 vaccine, despite long lines

Coronavirus

by: Madison Kimbro,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a busy day at vaccination sites around the Las Vegas valley, as those ages 65 and older took full advantage of the opportunity to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Earlier this week, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced expanded vaccine eligibility for the 65-69 age group.

Some people lined up as early as 3 a.m. Friday morning. Five-hundred doses were administered at Cashman Center.

Over at Desert Pines High School, capacity limits tapped out around 12:30 p.m. About 300 doses were available for walk-ups, with the walk-up line being significantly longer for folks who were there for their first dose.

“This place had 300, Cashman had 500, so I got up and put some clothes on and waited on the clock because I didn’t know what time they opened,” said Daveda Russell. “You have to take care all around. This is not a solitary issue. It involves everyone around you.”

Several people 8 News Now talked to say it was the fastest line they’ve seen and were received to finally get the vaccine.

“I said, ‘let me take a chance and come down here,’ and as it turns out, I’m getting in, and I’m really, really happy,” shared Steven Tancer. “I can’t wait to get out! I want to be able to go places and see things.”

As for COVID testing, operations at the UNLV Stan Fulton building will now expand to seven days a week, starting Sunday, covering first and second doses and walk-ups.

The COVID-19 testing site at Cashman ended Friday, so going forward, there will only be vaccinations at the location.

For those 65 and older and utility workers, appointments for Feb. 24-25 are being accepted at Veteran’s Memorial Community Center and Centennial Hills Active Adult Center.

