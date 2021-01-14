Nevadans age 70+ share COVID-19 vaccine appointment frustrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans age 70 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but many are having issues with the sign-up process.

“It’s just extremely frustrating,” said 76-year-old Las Vegas resident Arlene Ferris.

Ferris has been trying to book an appointment to get the vaccine since they were first announced this week. But like many people, she is running into some roadblocks.

“You click on it, and then it says it’s not available,” Ferris shared. “It’s scary. I’ve had a heart attack, I’ve had a stroke, and I would think I would be a priority.”

The Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) website has options for Nevadans who are 70 and older. But when 8 News Now tried to navigate the system Thursday night, the calendar skipped ahead and showed no availability. SNHD is asking for everyone to be patient, saying new dates can be added at any time.

New options appeared when Summerlin resident Ginger Allen went online to help her 79-year-old mother, Claire, sign up for a shot.

“A lot of the locations don’t have availability, so I had to scroll through the different locations to find one that had openings,” Ginger said.

They finally scheduled an appointment for next week.

“I’m really looking forward to doing it,” Claire said. “Not just for myself, for everybody around.”

Danielle Caprio still cannot get a spot for her 79-year-old mother, Rosanne Barnette. They say while it is not an ideal situation, it is understandable.

“It’s a new website,” Caprio said. “This whole thing is new for everybody, so obviously we can probably expect some technical issues.”

Ferris wants to get the vaccine without an appointment, and she hopes SNHD makes some changes.

“I don’t mind waiting two or three hours in the car, if that’s what it’s going to take,” Ferris said.

Again, officials with SNHD are asking for your patience when it comes to using their website. They say to check the calendars online often because expanded capacity and canceled appointments could lead to additional openings.

For additional information and to book an appointment, click here.