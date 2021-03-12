Nevada to loosen restrictions, allow larger gatherings, and increase capacity limits to 50% on March 15

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 1, 2019: A view of the New York-New York Resort and Casino illuminated at night. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, the State of Nevada announced that on March 15, the allowable capacity for large gatherings would increase. This will also streamline the approval process for having a large gathering, the Nevada Health Response said.

The changes were adopted in Emergency Directive 041, which was signed Friday by Governor Steve Sisolak.

Currently, under the Roadmap To Recovery Plan announced by the Governor in February, large gatherings were only allowed to take place at up to 20% capacity for venues with over 2,500 seats. Conventions, conferences, and trade shows were going to be capped at 1,000 individuals. Directive 041 replaces these limits with the following:

Under Directive 041, which will be effective March 15, if an organizer wants to host a large gathering or event, including conferences, conventions, and trade shows, with more than 250 people, they may now have up to 50% capacity if they complete and submit a Large Gathering COVID-19 Preparedness & Safety Plan Certification Form (“Large Gathering Certification”) to the Department of Business and Industry (B&I).

The baseline standard for gatherings and events will remain at 250 people or 50%, whichever is less, starting on March 15, 2021.

According to the Nevada Health Response, B&I may work in consultation with State public health officials and other applicable state agencies to review submitted certification forms. Large gatherings can only take place upon receiving approval by B&I.

This new streamlined process for submission and approval of large gatherings will continue until local control is officially transitioned to a county – May 1 at the earliest, the Nevada Health Response said. During this transitional period, the State may approve large gathering certification forms through June 30 to provide event organizers certainty in the planning and approval of their future events.

Click here for the updated Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings.

Directive 041 also formalizes the timeline, process and requirements for a county to finalize a Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan to have the Governor delegate management of mitigation measures by May 1.

According to the Nevada Health Response, other components of the Roadmap to Recovery plan remain on schedule, with establishments currently operating at 35% capacity moving to 50% capacity on March 15. Those establishments include:

Food and beverage establishments;

Gyms, fitness studios, yoga studios, dance studios, and similar establishments;

Gaming floors; and

Arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, mini-golf, pool halls/billiards rooms, amusement and theme parks, and similar activities.

Those establishments will join other establishments currently operating at 50% capacity beginning Monday.