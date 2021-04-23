Nevada to follow CDC recommendation and restart Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — After Friday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifting the recommended pause on the one-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine, the State of Nevada announced it will follow the recommendation.

The Janssen vaccine had been under review for rare but serious reactions that were popping up across the U.S. The recommended pause was put in place earlier this month.

In a press release Friday afternoon, the state announced the Nevada State Immunization Program would begin notifying vaccinating partners to resume use of the Janssen vaccine doses in their inventory.

The CDC and FDA announcement lifting the recommended pause came after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made a new recommendation Friday afternoon.