LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have restaurant-specific questions about COVID-19 vaccination distribution? The Nevada Restaurant Association (NRA) is teaming up with Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick to provide answers.

The NRA will host a webinar for restaurants and restaurant friends on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. Participants must RSVP to save a spot here.

The cost is free to all.